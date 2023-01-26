Yelp names “Top 100 Places to Eat” in the United States





(NEXSTAR) Put on your stretchiest pants, because Yelp just released its annual list of the 100 best places to eat in the country.

The ranking determined by Yelp with input from its online review community highlights a diverse selection of American restaurants, including highly rated burger joints, highly rated ramen shops, top taquerias and even a few holes in the wall. Hawaiian spots. This year, restaurants in dozens of states and Washington, D.C. made the list, though some places had far more restaurants than others.

California, for example, has 28 restaurants on the Yelps 2023 list, including five restaurants in the top 10 alone. Second-place Florida has 14 of this year’s winners, while Texas takes third place with eight. Nevada and Arizona round out the top five, with five and four respectively.

Fancy some takeout tonight? Here’s Why Default Toggle Screens Are Always Set So High

Curious to see which restaurants made the cut? Take a look at Yelps’ top 10 below, then check out the site’s interactive map for their entire Top 100.

Broken Mouth | Lees Homestyle (Hawaiian, Korean) Los Angeles, CA Kaaloas Super Js Authentic Hawaiian (Hawaiian) Captain Cook, Hawaii Archibalds Village Bakery (bakeries) Fort Lauderdale, Florida Beyer Deli (sandwiches, delis) San Diego, CA Adelas Country Eatery (Hawaiian , seafood) Kaneohe, Hawaii Sunbliss Café (coffee and tea, juice bars and smoothies) Anaheim, CA The Nook Cajun Café (Cajun/Creole, seafood) Norco, CA Tumerico (vegan, vegetarian) Tucson, Arizona Selam Ethiopian and Eritrean Food (Ethiopian Cuisine, Vegan) Orlando, Florida Sababa Falafel Shop (Falafel, Middle Eastern) Garden Grove, CA

As noted above, however, Yelps 2023 rankings don’t necessarily reflect the top-rated restaurants across its entire platform. When compiling this year’s list, Yelp solicited user submissions and suggestions, then compared those suggestions to each company’s Yelp ratings and review volume. Yelps analysts also counted the number of submissions for each restaurant and attempted to account for geographic representation based on the overall share of suggestions and top-rated restaurants for a given area.

Additionally, Yelp allowed its internal community managers to further curate the rankings based on their “expertise” of each region.

The resulting listing is collaborative and passion-driven, a true reflection of the Yelp community itself, Yelp claims.

So while these restaurants might not be the highest-reviewed on the entire Yelp platform, you could probably do much worse: the average winner on Yelp’s 2023 list has hundreds of favorable reviews from users, and all are currently rated 4.5 or 5. featured companies.

Plus, it’s almost time to finalize your dinner plans. And those eating pants aren’t going to stretch.

