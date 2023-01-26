UK pension age could rise to 68 in the 2030s, according to report, what’s happening? | national pension





The retirement age in the UK could rise to 68 by the end of the 2030s, a report this week claimed made headlines as millions will have to work longer and many will live in misery and poverty. But what is actually happening?

What did you announce?

Nothing yet. An article in the Sun argued that the UK’s pension age (SPA) is likely to rise to 68 sooner than many expected. Nothing has been confirmed at this time, but we’ll know more in the months or weeks.

It is understood that the government is obliged to review the SPA regularly and must publish the latest review by May 7 of this year, but Sun reports that it expects Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt to announce the action at the earliest. March 15 budget.

It argued that the Treasury wanted the change to 68 in early 2035 to affect those currently under 54. Some have talked about changes coming in 2034.

What exactly is a SPA?

The earliest age at which an individual can start receiving state pensions. This may differ from when you may receive other benefits, such as work-related entitlements.

People who have reached SPA now are both 66 years of age, both male and female. For those born on or after April 5, 1960, the SPA increases step by step to 67 and finally to 68.

SPA is set to increase from 66 to 67 by 2028. The next increase, age 68, is set to occur between 2044 and 2046 and affects people born after April 1977.

However, there has often been speculation that this could be moving forward. Indeed, a formal review in 2017 concluded that consideration should be given to whether the increase to 68 should be moved to 2037-2039 in the next report.

In fairness, the government has always said that the schedule for SPA increases is subject to change.

How will this plan affect the public?

Having to wait longer to receive state pensions could have a major impact on millions of people struggling financially. The new full state pension for those who became pensioners on or after April 6, 2016 for the current tax year 2022-23 is 185.15 per week. The full basic state pension for those who reach SPA before that date is 141.85 per week.

Charity group Age UK says the government’s decision to accelerate the rise of SPA will condemn millions to miserable and impoverished retirement arrangements, and often beyond. Many people are now in poor health until they reach the SPA, he added.

The financial impact of an accelerated SPA 68 increase will vary over time. The Interactive Investor website calculates that forwarding the increase to 68 from the most recent date of 2046 to 2034 could result in a loss of the entire state pension of 13,594 years for a 57-year-old worker and 16,902 years for a 46-year-old worker.

The twist, according to investment firm AJ Bell, is that the move could net the government a hefty buck, generating tens of billions of pounds in revenue.

What about the debate about increasing SPA for women?

There has been a lot of controversy in recent years about women claiming to have been defeated because of the way the recent changes to SPA were introduced.

For decades, women’s SPA was 60. A step-by-step increase to 65 between 2010 and 2020 was included in the 1995 Pensions Act, but the 2011 coalition accelerated the process.

As a result, women’s SPA increased to 65 by November 2018 and 66 by October 2020. Many of those affected have always expected to receive a pension at age 60, but the SPA will not last until 4, 5 or 6 years.

What is the government saying about this issue?

not many. The Department of Labor and Pensions said: The government is required by law to review state pension ages regularly and a second age is due to be announced later this year.

