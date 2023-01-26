Celebrities urge Bank of England to stop financing new oil, gas and coal fields | climate crisis





Celebrities including Stephen Fry, Emma Thompson and Mark Rylance have joined activists and corporations to stop five of Britain’s biggest banks from financing new oil, gas and coal expansions. I urged you to do it.

Make My Money Matter, a campaign launched by screenwriter, director and Comic Relief co-founder Richard Curtis, urges chief executives of HSBC, Barclays, Santander, NatWest and Lloyds to stop these banks from financing fossil fuel expansion. sent a letter saying .

Curtis said he wanted to raise public awareness of the dangerous relationship between the Bank of England and the fossil fuel industry.

The public is being invited to join forces with celebrities, politicians, activists and business leaders by signing an open letter.

The call comes days after a study found that banks and financial institutions that have signed the net-zero pledge are still investing heavily in fossil fuels.

Make My Money Matter pointed to a February 2022 report by campaign group ShareAction, which in 2021 included HSBC, Barclays, Santander, NatWest and Lloyds among the top 50 oil and gas companies that were expanding production.

The Curtiss group said this despite clear guidelines from the International Energy Agency that new oil and gas fields cannot be developed if global warming is to be limited to below 1.5C.

The ShareAction report also revealed that between 2016 and 2021, five banks in the UK provided a total of $141 billion ($114 billion) in funding to the top 50 oil and gas expansion companies.

This is despite surveys indicating growing public demand for banks to address the climate crisis.

About a third (29%) of HSBC, Barclays, Santander, NatWest and Lloyds customers said they would switch banks if they found out that a customer surveyed by Make My Money Matter was funding a fossil fuel expansion. Meanwhile, 86% don’t think banks are doing enough to address the climate emergency.

In addition to Fry, Thompson and Rylance, notable signatories included musician Brian Eno, naturalist and presenter Chris Packham and Green MP Caroline Lucas. Signatories, activists and charities include Just Stop Oil, Greenpeace UK, Save the Children UK, Ecotricity, Ellas Kitchen and Triodos Bank.

The signatories pledge not only to campaign for change, but also to turn the bank into a bank that does not fund fossil fuel expansion.

Curtis said: We want this strange and wonderful coalition of activists and actors, corporations and brands, celebrities and climate advocates to set fire under the bank to stop them from setting the world on fire.

In recent months, there has been a move by some UK banks to curb funding for fossil fuel expansion.

HSBC announced restrictions on oil and gas financing last month, and the bank said Make My Money Matter was cited in a BBC News report that appeared to welcome the policy.

A spokesperson for HSBC said: Our 1.5C adjusted financing emissions target and updated energy policy mean we will no longer provide new financing or advice for new oil and gas fields or related infrastructure or our most carbon-intensive petroleum assets.

Helping our customers in high-emissions sectors to decarbonise will have the greatest impact on reducing emissions in the real economy and accelerate the orderly transition to net zero.

Lloyds announced in October that it would not provide direct financing for the development of new oil and gas fields. We updated our climate policy to make a difference.

A NatWest spokesperson said: We no longer lend to or acquire coal, major oil and gas producers unless there is a credible transition plan under the Paris Agreement. . Our lending to the oil and gas sector has declined significantly, with our exposure to the sector now accounting for less than 1% of our total lending.

Barclays said it was one of the first banks to set the ambition of becoming net-zero by 2050. A spokesperson said: Many oil and gas companies are actively involved in the transition and commit significant resources and expertise to important and renewable energy. We believe we can make the biggest difference by helping these clients transition to a low-carbon economy and spurring the finances needed to change business practices and scale green technologies. If carbon-intensive companies are unable or unwilling to reduce or eliminate emissions, they will reduce support over time.

A Santander spokesperson said: We are committed to supporting the transition to net zero, generating electricity, thermal coal and energy (oil and gas). Our lending policy prohibits financing new upstream oil customers and projects, among other restrictions, and over the past decade we have consistently been one of the world’s largest providers of renewable energy project finance.

