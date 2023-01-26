About 500 migrants cross the Channel to England today | british news





According to Sky sources, around 500 people crossed the English Channel from France to England today.

People in life jackets and wrapped in blankets were photographed being transported by Border Force boat to Dover, Kent.

A record 45,728 people crossed last year in small boats, an increase of more than 60% over the previous year.

Government figures show that 592 migrants have crossed the strait so far this year, but the activity has only been recorded for three days in January.

About 1,339 people traveled in the first month of 2022.

It comes after lawmakers say that flights to Rwanda may not go live until the end of this year at the earliest, amid ongoing legal action.

Immigration Minister Robert Genrick said the government still hopes to resume flights “as soon as possible” but it is “right” to wait until the court appeal is over.

When asked when the government hoped to resume flights to Rwanda, Jenrick told lawmakers: “As soon as possible. That is clearly government policy. We believe this will deter people from making dangerous crossings and changing business models.” I think it’s an absolutely crucial way to smugglers.”

A high court judge last month ruled the policy lawful, but so far efforts to enforce it have been bogged down by legal action.

Mr Jenrick said the appeal “will be heard later this year” and added: “We look forward to once again defending the Government’s position as forcefully as possible and hope and look forward to obtaining a similar outcome in the Court of Appeals.” . .”

When asked to see if the government would wait for the appeal to be finalized before flights could be restarted, he said “Yes. It is right that we await the outcome of the English courts… Then obviously the government will decide how to proceed with the doomsday.” if there is.”

