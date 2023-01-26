EXPLAINER: why the United States gave up sending tanks to Ukraine





WASHINGTON (AP) For months, U.S. officials balked at sending M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, insisting they were too complicated and difficult to maintain and repair.

On Wednesday, that abruptly changed. Ukraine’s desperate pleas for tanks have been answered with a transatlantic yes.

The dramatic reversal was the culmination of intense international pressure and a diplomatic twist that has unfolded over the past week. And that led to a rapid succession of announcements: the United States said it would send 31 of the 70-ton Abrams main battle tanks to Ukraine, and Germany announced that it would send 14 Leopard 2 tanks and would allow other countries to do the same.

A look at the massive combat weapon, why it matters to Ukraine’s war with Russia, and what drove the Biden administration’s tank reversal.

WHAT ARE THE ABRAMS?

M1 Abrams tanks have led American assaults for decades.

Carrying a crew of four, the Abrams was first deployed to war in 1991. It has thick armor, a 120mm main gun, armor-piercing capabilities, advanced targeting systems, thick crawler wheels and a 1,500 horsepower turbine engine with a top speed of around 42 miles per hour (68 kilometers per hour).

Crews interviewed as part of a 1992 Government Accountability Office review after the Persian Gulf War praised its high survivability and said that several M1A1 crews reported receiving direct frontal hits from Iraqi T-72s with minimal damage.

More recently, Battle Titans led the charge into Baghdad during the Americas invasion of Iraq in 2003, as units of the 3rd Infantry Division led what was dubbed Thunder Runs for break through the Iraqi defences.

The powerful Abrams jet engine can propel the tank through almost any terrain, whether it’s heavy snow or thick mud, said Kevin Butler, a former Army lieutenant who served as a platoon leader of Abrams chariots. Butler recalled a muddy exercise in the late 1990s at Fort Stewart, Georgia, where he expressed concern that tanks were jammed because they had already jammed Humvees.

The Abrams, he says, didn’t even notice the mud.

WHY THE UNITED STATES CONTINUED TO SAY NO

The Abrams jet engine needs hundreds of gallons of fuel to operate.

It will burn fuel at a rate of at least two gallons per mile (4.7 liters per kilometer) whether the tank is moving or idling, Butler said, meaning a constant supply convoy of Fuel trucks must stay close at hand so he can keep moving forward.

The United States feared the fuel demands would create a logistical nightmare for Ukrainian forces. While an Abrams can storm through snow and mud, tank trucks cannot. Also, like any jet engine, the Abrams turbine needs air to breathe, which it draws in through filtered rear vents. When these vent filters become clogged, whether with sand, as soldiers reported to the GAO in 1992, or with debris they might encounter in Ukraine, they cannot function.

The Abrams tank is a very complicated piece of equipment. It’s expensive, it’s hard to train. … It’s not the easiest system to maintain. It may not be the right system, Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl told reporters last week at the Pentagon.

The Abrams will also need months of practice. Ukrainian forces will have to learn how to operate its more complex systems and how to operate and power them.

THE TWISTED-ARM TURNOVER

For all the inconvenience expressed by the United States, in the end it came down to political realities and a diplomatic dance.

Germany had been reluctant to send the Leopards, or allow its allies to send them, unless the United States put its Abrams on the table, fearing that supplying the tanks would draw Russia’s ire. . The United States, meanwhile, argued that German-made Leopards were more suitable because Ukrainian troops could obtain and train them much more quickly and easily.

The stalemate frustrated European allies, such as Poland, which wanted to send Leopards but could not without Germany’s agreement. Thus began the fiercest negotiations.

Both US and German officials used the word intensive to describe the talks that eventually led to the two countries’ reversal of tanks.

It is the result of intensive consultations, once again, with our international allies and partners, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an address to German lawmakers on Wednesday.

Echoing Scholz, a senior US administration official said the talks have been going on for a while, but much more intense in recent weeks. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details of the decision.

Since President Joe Biden, calls have been made, including to Scholz. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke and met with their German counterparts and other allies.

Last Friday, the pressure was palpable. Top defense leaders from more than 50 countries gathered at Ramstein Air Base in Germany to discuss Ukraine’s continued armament and equipment needs. Tanks were a key topic. Leaders of countries that have Leopard tanks have met with the new German Defense Minister.

Gradually, Germany’s stance began to soften publicly, leading to announcements on Wednesday. Asked repeatedly about what changed, Biden administration officials dodged. Asked directly about the German pressure, Biden told reporters that Germany did not force me to change my mind.

HOW LONG WILL IT TAKE

The timetable for the delivery of tanks to Ukraine and the training of Ukrainian troops is unclear. US officials would only say that it will take several months to deliver the Abrams tanks, but the Leopards will arrive faster.

Doug Bush, assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, said the United States no longer buys new Abrams, but uses older ones as seed vehicles and refurbishes them. Doing that, however, is neither quick nor easy, he said.

The training can start more quickly and the Pentagon is developing a program.

We want to make sure that they (the tanks) get into the right hands, and that the Ukrainians know how to use them, they know how to operate them, and they have the supply chain in place for the spare parts and supplies, said National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

Bush said Ukrainians have shown they have the knowledge and ability to learn new systems quickly.

We can often shorten and speed up what we can do in terms of training Ukrainian army soldiers, he told reporters on Wednesday. With enough motivation and dedicated 24/7 access, we can train people very quickly, he said. The US military knows how to do this.

Associated Press writer Aamer Madhani contributed to this report.

