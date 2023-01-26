Drop in UK growth forecast limits minister’s budget wriggling room | budget office





The government’s economic forecaster has downgraded its forecast for UK growth this year, limiting the Treasury’s spending on firepower from future budgets, according to the report.

In moving to set a baseline for Treasury calculations ahead of the March budget, it is understood that the Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR) has provided a preliminary outlook that a rebound will be weak during this year’s period of high inflation and declining living standards. .

According to a report by the Times, OBR told the Prime Minister that revenue would drop by 9 billion after tax revenues fell compared to November’s forecast.

OBR staff provides Jeremy Hunt with two independent assessments of the economy each year and their impact on government finances under the Treasury Spending Plan. Over the years, OBR has provided an initial perspective for Treasury officials to begin the budget drafting process.

In November, OBR predicted that the economy would contract 1.4% this year but recover next year, averaging around 2.6% GDP over the remainder of the forecast period. However, OBR said it plans to lower its forecast by 0.2% to 0.5% due to the slowing economy and labor shortage.

There seems to be a view that Hunt could suddenly play with all this money to cut taxes, a government official told the Times. But that’s not the view internally. The OBR figures suggest that the medium-term economic growth outlook will actually be worse than in November.

Inflation is expected to fall over the summer, relieving pressure on the Bank of England to continue raising borrowing costs.

Signs of economic optimism are rising around the world, with the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) saying at the World Economic Forum in Davos last week that the global economic outlook is not worse than feared.

Rishi Sunak has promised to cut inflation in half from its current level of more than 10% by the end of the year.

OBR is expected to say that labor shortages will continue to put pressure on wages, creating secondary effects that will keep inflation high for longer than previously expected.

BoE officials could keep borrowing costs up if inflation moderates.

Hunt is already facing severe spending pressure after the government promised to subsidize all households’ energy costs rather than implement a more sophisticated plan that limits benefits to low- and moderate-income earners.

Official figures on Tuesday showed that government borrowing rose to record levels in December due to subsidy costs, higher borrowing costs and additional health care spending.

Public sector borrowing stood at $27.4 billion, the highest since records began in December, according to the National Statistical Office. Government borrowing is 9.8 billion more than the OBR forecast at the time of the fall statement.

OBR said: The first round of economic forecasts, which provide a basis for projections on public finances, have been sent to the Treasury Department.

We are not posting or commenting on the numbers in the pre-forecasting phase as the final forecast will be published along with the budget on March 15th, so this is not a full view.

A Treasury spokesperson said the OBR forecast would not be discussed until it was released along with the March budget. They said: We are focused this year on cutting inflation in half, cutting debt and growing the economy to create better jobs and opportunities for all.

