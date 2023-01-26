UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman Mulls cut post-study student visa stay: report





According to media reports, Suella Braverman will cut her post-study student visa stay in the UK.

London:

British media reports on Wednesday said Home Secretary Suela Braverman was at odds with the UK Ministry of Education over a plan to shorten the length of stay allowed to international students under a post-study visa route.

The new postgraduate visa route, which would allow foreign graduates, including Indians, to continue their job search and gain work experience for up to two years without a specific job offer, is expected to be cut under Braverman’s proposed review.

According to The Times’, the Indian-born Home Secretary has laid out plans to “reform” the postgraduate visa pathway, requiring students to either obtain a work visa by taking a skilled job or leave the UK after six months. The paper cited leaked advice that the UK Department of Education (DfE) was attempting to block the change, fearing it would harm Britain’s attractiveness to international students.

Government sources supporting Braverman’s plan said graduate visas are increasingly being used by students taking short courses at “less respected universities”.

The source said, “It is being used as a backdoor immigration route.”

However, DfE maintains that the two-year postgraduate visa, often referred to as the UK post-study offer, has been consistent with its main UK competitor, with only the US offering a one-year visa.

According to the latest statistics from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), Indians overtook Chinese as the largest group of international students last year, and the new postgraduate visa route introduced in July 2021 was dominated by Indians, accounting for 41% of all students. A visa is granted.

Braverman’s proposal is reportedly one of several proposals drawn up after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak asked the Home Office and DfE to submit proposals to reduce the number of foreign students coming to the UK. According to figures released last week, there are 680,000 international students in the UK. The government’s 2019 higher education strategy includes a target of 600,000 students by 2030, which was achieved last year on its own.

Another proposal under consideration reportedly allows foreign students to bring dependents only if they are in a postgraduate research-based course, such as a doctoral degree, or a postgraduate course of at least two years.

The UK Home Office declined to comment on the leak, but a government spokesperson said: “Our points-based system is designed to be flexible with the UK’s needs, including attracting the best talent from around the world to contribute to UK excellence”. Academic reputation and helping our university remain competitive on the world stage.

“We continually review all immigration policies to ensure that they serve the country and reflect public priorities.”

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from the federation feed.)

