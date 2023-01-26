fungal infections can really kill and they are getting more and more dangerous





Millions of people tune in every week to watch the highly anticipated TV adaptation of The Last of Us. The show depicts a post-apocalyptic world where society has collapsed due to the outbreak of a dangerous fungal infection controlling the brain that turns humans into hostile, cannibalistic zombies.

The fungus that causes the pandemic is based on the actual Cordyceps zombie fungus that infects insects. Insects infected with Cordyceps have little control over their actions as the fungus takes over their nervous system, before eventually growing outside their bodies.

Luckily for us, a fast-spreading fungal pandemic is fairly unlikely, but that doesn’t mean fungus isn’t a concern anymore.

Fascinating mushrooms

The fungal kingdom is huge with around three million different species in the world.

Most fungi like colder temperatures around 10, which means that they are generally unable to grow at the internal human body temperature of 37. This is one of the reasons why most fungal infections in humans tend to stay on the skin where it’s cooler (think athlete’s foot and ringworm). This is also why only a small number of fungi are capable of causing infections in humans relative to the size of the fungal kingdom.

But a few species of fungi grow in warmer temperatures and they are the ones that cause life-threatening infections. Some fungi, like Candida yeast, can even live in our gut as part of the microbiome and can escape into our blood and organs when we get sick with serious illnesses (like cancer).

And just as one of The Last of Us characters suggests, climate change may present new problems. Warming global temperatures mean fungi have to adapt. This may increase the number of species that can cause serious infections in humans. There is evidence to suggest this may already be happening.

For example, the Candida auris fungus is extremely concerning because it is resistant to almost all antifungal drugs. It can spread quickly around hospitals and nursing homes, causing serious infections in people with weakened immune systems.

These infections are a bit like sepsis, where the fungus gets into the blood and organs, preventing them from working properly. But what really sets Candida auris apart is its ability to grow at higher temperatures that can withstand up to 42°C.

A fictionalized version of the real-life cordyceps zombie virus caused the fungal pandemic in The Last of Us. Shunfa Teh/Shutterstock

The emergence of Candida auris on three continents almost simultaneously has led researchers to theorize that global warming may have contributed to its rise. It remains to be seen whether further increases in global temperature lead to more dangerous fungal superbugs.

fungal infections

But even if a fungus is able to adapt and thrive in warmer temperatures, it’s still unlikely to spread through a population the way a virus does.

Most fungal infections are not like other infectious diseases, in that someone who has an infection usually cannot pass it on to someone else. This is because most fungal infections tend to only infect people with specific risk factors, such as people with weakened immune systems.

Fungal infections also tend not to spread between people due to the way the infections start. Many serious fungal infections begin in the lungs, after inhaling airborne fungal spores. Although we each inhale hundreds of fungal spores daily, we almost never get sick because our immune system is very good at destroying the spores.

If the immune system fails and the spores germinate in the lungs, they can form different types of fungal cells that cause infection. But there’s little evidence to suggest that fungi will also produce airborne spores once inside our lungs, meaning that while we can inhale fungal spores, we can’t exhale them. .

Serious fungal infections can spread from the lungs to other organs, including the brain. Fungal infections of the brain are among the deadliest fungal infections. Most of them are caused by a fungus called Cryptococcus neoformans, which causes cryptococcal meningitis.

About 100,000 people die from this disease every year. No other fungal infection causes more deaths in humans.

Cryptococcal meningitis occurs when a person with a failing immune system, usually caused by AIDS, inhales the fungal spores. The fungus escapes from the lungs and enters the brain although exactly how this happens is not well understood. Once in the brain, infected patients experience symptoms such as severe headaches, fever, vision problems and seizures.

Although the infection can be treated with antifungal medications, these are expensive, meaning those who need them cannot afford them. The Cryptococcus fungus can also become resistant to these antifungals.

But while there are certainly fungal infections that can spread to the brain, we probably don’t have to worry about the Cordyceps zombie fungi adapting to infect us like they do in The Last of Us, from the least not so soon.

Cordyceps is not adapted to grow at our body’s internal temperature, nor able to fight off our immune system (which is much more advanced than an insect’s) to infect both our brain and nervous system. It would take several thousand years of evolution to overcome this.

Although fungal infections are unlikely to cause a global pandemic or zombie apocalypse, there are always reasons to be concerned. The number of people with serious fungal infections has steadily increased over the past half century. This is concerning because we were much less able to treat fungal infections than other types of infections because we have less antifungals.

The development of these drugs is also tricky, as fungi share similar biochemistry to our own bodies. The rise of drug-resistant fungi also puts us at risk. It is clear that more attention needs to be paid to the potential dangers of mushrooms before it is too late.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theconversation.com/the-last-of-us-fungal-infections-really-can-kill-and-theyre-getting-more-dangerous-198184 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos