JCVI Advises Fall COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters





The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), in an interim advisory to the government on the 2023 coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination program, recommended booster vaccination this fall (2023) for people at high risk for severe COVID-19.

JCVI also advised that a spring booster should be planned for small groups, such as the elderly and immunosuppressed. Advice for the Spring 2023 COVID-19 Program is coming soon.

An urgent surge vaccine response may be required if a new strain of concern emerges that has clinically significant biological differences compared to the Omicron strain.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, Chair of COVID-19 Vaccination at JCVI, said:

COVID-19 vaccination programs help protect the NHS while continuing to reduce severe illness in the population as a whole.

That’s why we recommended that additional booster vaccines be planned for those at higher risk of serious illness through a booster program later this year in the fall.

We will also provide final advice on the spring booster program for those most at risk soon.

The 2022 Corona 19 fall booster vaccination campaign began in early September last year. The most recent coverage data (January 15, 2023) for the Fall Booster Program in those 50+ is 64.5% and 82.4% in 75+. By the end of summer 2022, coverage for the Spring 2022 booster program was 77.3% in 75+.

Following the high uptake rate for the initial (third) booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine in December 2021, the booster uptake rate since April 2022 has been low at less than 0.1% per week in all eligible individuals under 50 years of age.

Similarly, uptake of widely available first-course immunizations from 2021 has stagnated in recent months across all age groups.

As the transition from pandemic emergency response to pandemic recovery continues, JCVI says the 2021 booster proposal (dose 3) for persons 16 to 49 years of age who are not in clinical risk groups should end in time for the end of the year. advised. Fall 2022 booster vaccination campaign.

In the UK, there will be an end of the Fall Booster campaign and first booster offers on 12 February 2023. We strongly recommend it to anyone who is currently eligible for their first booster and has not yet come before the offer closes.

Similarly, JCVI is advising that during 2023, first-course COVID-19 vaccination should move towards more targeted offerings during vaccination campaigns to protect those at greater risk of severe COVID-19. Individuals who have not taken the Basic Course are strongly encouraged to do so before the offer closes.

JCVI continuously reviews all advice and revises it based on the latest data and evidence.

In a 2023 statement, JCVI also advises that studies should be considered to inform the optimal timing of booster doses to protect against severe COVID-19 for groups at different levels of clinical risk.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/jcvi-advises-an-autumn-covid-19-vaccine-booster The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos