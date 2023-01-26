Why is my stepson excluding us from his wedding plans?





My stepson is getting married this year. Her father and I embrace our future daughter-in-law and look forward to meeting her family. I began to correspond with his mother and expressed our interest in flying to meet them. My stepson discouraged this; he said they would visit our area soon. But we weren’t introduced to them when they came. Later, I received a call from her fiancé’s mother, who clearly mistook me for my husband’s ex-wife. She said she loved meeting me and told me about the new wife! like no blood. On Thanksgiving, my stepson and his mother flew out to visit his fiances’ family and made lots of wedding plans, including a rehearsal dinner that we’ll pay half for. How to overcome all these hurtful exclusions, some of which affect our wallet? (I note: my husband’s relationship with his ex-wife is frosty.)

STEPMOTHER

I totally understand your hurt feelings. That phone call where you were mistaken for your husband’s ex-wife sounds awful! I suspect a lot of the explanation lies in that frosty relationship between your husband and his ex-wife. Visits seem to have been arranged to separate them and prioritize your son-in-law’s mother. (I get it: I happen to be a mamas boy myself.)

Now, your son-in-law could definitely have handled introductions more skillfully. But ceremonial occasions like meeting the parents can be difficult for children of divorce if their parents are antagonistic. So, unless I am misinterpreting this situation, try to forgive your son-in-law and consider the long term: life will not end at marriage! Getting to know your in-laws may just take longer than expected.

As far as sharing the cost of the rehearsal dinner, which I guess was okay until you were abused, I’ll stick to that plan. If my guess is wrong or the price is beyond your budget, speak up. But don’t fuss about the principle. Letting the little things slide in favor of building better relationships is often a smart strategy. Hope it works out for you and your husband.

When Snipes Are More Than A Mess

My wife is a neat freak. Our children and I do our best to keep things tidy by her standards, but inevitably we fail. She reacts by saying: Why doesn’t anyone care? But we absolutely care! And her remarks are hurtful because she rarely recognizes a job well done. How can I help her understand how hard everyone tried and how heartbreaking her statement is?

HUSBAND

I’m glad you wrote. This problem seems potentially serious to me. A mother (or spouse) who only knocks family members down and rarely brings them up, can really hurt their self-esteem. I interpret the meaning of Why doesn’t anyone care? as a shorthand for Why Does Nobody Care About Me? a harsh reprimand from a mother to her child.

Have a serious conversation with your wife, alone, about her expectations and her hurtful behavior. If she refuses to work on this (alone or with a counsellor), you need to explore ways to protect your child’s emotional well-being.

Friendship at the price of fish? Flight!

My husband, son and I have moved to a new community where we don’t know many people. Recently, we invited a new colleague to our house for dinner with his wife and child. It was a casual invitation: Do you want to come for takeout? When they accepted, we sent them a menu. They made their selections (including an expensive seafood dish). We called it, picked it up and paid. A fun time was had by all! But when they left, they didn’t offer to contribute to the big dinner bill, or mention reciprocity. I find this confusing and rude. My husband wants to give them another chance. What you say?

HOST

You seem to have buried the lead: congratulations on making new friends in your new city! This is the important lesson (for me). And it would be a shame to spoil that for the price of a seafood dish.

Over the years, I’ve heard many readers share the cost of take-out there, as well as many others who take turns paying at home. It doesn’t look like you mentioned payment, so your guests may have thought they were following your lead. Why not give them some time to reciprocate? You can even be cheeky with your new friends: so when’s the take-out party?

An overtaking made to be trampled

I live in an average rental building. Some of the neighbors on my floor have ratty doormats. So, to make things nicer, I went out and bought new matching doormats for everyone at my own expense. After laying them down, one of my neighbors threw away the new rug and put her old one back on! How should I handle this?

NEIGHBOR

Start by apologizing to your neighbors for your controlling behavior. You may have had good intentions, but to them your actions could be interpreted as legitimate and disrespectful of their property. Decisions about common areas are best made together.

For help with your predicament, send a question to [email protected], Philip Galanes on Facebook, or @SocialQPhilip on Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/01/25/style/stepchildren-wedding-plans.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos