British Amazon workers strike against 50p pay rise





Darren Westwood and Garfield Hilton added that their work around the warehouse is being tracked and monitored and that a few minutes of “idle time” will be admonished. Amazon said its systems are designed to “perceive great performance.”

“This is a huge step forward for workers who have been ignored and treated like robots,” said Stuart Richards, a GMB union executive in the Midlands.

Coventry North West MP Taiwo Owatemi said, “Coventry Amazon employees serve one of the most powerful employers in the world, but by joining our residents and supporters around the world, we can make a real difference and get a fair pay rise during a cost-of-living crisis.”

Since Coventry Hub does not deliver inventory directly to customers, but rather to other Amazon fulfillment centers, this dispute is not expected to affect delivery.

Amazon said its salary offer implies pay increases between 10.50 and 11.45 per hour depending on location. An Amazon spokesperson said: In fact, verified figures show that only 1% of UK employees voted, including those who opposed industrial action.

We appreciate the great work our team does throughout the year and are proud to offer competitive salaries starting as low as 10.50 to 11.45 per hour depending on location.

“This represents a 29pc increase in the minimum hourly wage paid to Amazon employees since 2018. Employees also receive comprehensive benefits of thousands of dollars or more, including personal health insurance, life insurance, meal assistance, and employee discounts.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, ​​who replaced founder Jeff Bezos in 2021, received a salary deal of more than $200 million ($160 million) composed primarily of stock in the company.

The strike is expected to be the first in a series of strikes at Coventry and other Amazon facilities in the UK.

The dispute is one of many raging across the public and private sectors as workers demand wage increases that compensate for soaring inflation. The Royal Mail, the railway company, bus operators, nurses and ambulance workers all went on strike in stages over months of discontent.

Last summer, British workers at Amazon took part in a series of informal “wildcat” strikes, including “slow down” protests and sit-ins.

It comes after Amazon announced it would take over hundreds of UK fulfillment centers as part of a revamp of its warehouse space.

Earlier this month, Amazon confirmed it would close its UK warehouses, putting 1,200 jobs at risk. Amazon said it plans to close fulfillment centers in Hemel Hempstead, Doncaster and Gourock in Scotland.

It also announced it would open two new fulfillment centers and provide jobs to anyone who is losing their role due to warehouse closures. Overall, it said it would create 2,500 jobs in the UK.

The tech giant is also cutting corporate headcount. Jassy confirmed that the tech giant will lay off 18,000 jobs to cut costs amidst a slowing economy.

