Amazon warehouse workers walk out in UK’s first strike

London CNN —

Amazon workers at a warehouse in central England went on strike Wednesday, the first time employees of the US tech giant have struck in the UK.

About 300 of the Coventry fulfillment center’s 1,000 employees are protesting Amazon’s 5% pay rise last year, well below the cost of living increase.

Food and energy prices soared in the UK, pushing consumer prices up 10.5% in the 12 months to December. Plunging standards of living for workers across the economy have spurred the largest wave of industrial activity in the United States in decades. Average UK wages this year are set to fall back to 2006 levels after adjusting for inflation.

Amazon’s wage hike has raised Coventry employees’ hourly wages to 10.50 ($12.92). That’s slightly above the national minimum wage of $10.42 ($12.83) for those 23 and older, which starts in April.

Workers are asking for $15 ($18.49) an hour, which the GMB union said would match Amazon’s wages in the US. Starting wages for warehouse workers in the United States have averaged over $19 an hour since the company recently raised it last September.

“They are competing with one of the world’s largest corporations to fight for a decent standard of living,” GMB chief organizer Stuart Richards said in a statement. After ignoring all requests to hear workers’ concerns for six months, GMB urges its Amazon UK bosses to do the right thing and give workers a decent pay raise.

An Amazon spokesperson, who does not expect the strike to affect delivery, said the company is proud to offer competitive salaries starting at 10.50 to 11.45 ($12.92 to $14.09) per hour depending on location.

A spokesperson said employees are provided with comprehensive benefits of thousands of dollars or more, including personal health insurance, meal subsidies and employee discounts.

The strike comes as US employees continue to organize and promote collective bargaining rights.

Amazon employees at a warehouse in Staten Island, New York, made history last year by voting to form the first union at one of the company’s US facilities. Amazon has recently refused to officially recognize or negotiate with the Amazon Labor Union, which has been certified by regulators.

Amazon, like other big tech companies, has been trying to cut labor costs, and the global economic outlook is bleak. After continuing hiring during the pandemic, the company announced earlier this month that it would lay off more than 18,000 employees.

Long-lasting companies go through several stages. CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo to his employees. They are not in annual heavy people expansion mode.

Catherine Thorbecke and Hanna Ziady contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/25/business/amazon-warehouse-strike-uk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos