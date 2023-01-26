The problematic arrival of anti-obesity drugs





A new wave of drugs to treat obesity has taken the world by storm and has been applauded, concerned and abused.

These are groundbreaking drugs, writes Eric Topol, professor of molecular medicine at Scripps Research and one of America’s best-known practicing scientists. Despite its many downsides, we shouldn’t miss the amazing medical advances that are the first practical, powerful and safe treatment for obesity.

Novo Nordisks semaglutide (also called Wegovy or Ozempic) was approved for the treatment of adult obesity in the US in June 2021 and in the UK and European Union in early 2022. In late 2022, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also approved it for the treatment of obesity in children 12 years of age and older. It will likely be followed by Eli Lillys tirzepatide (or Mounjaro), approved for diabetes treatment, to be approved for obesity treatment in the US later this year. It is already being prescribed off-label for that purpose.

Developed about a decade ago, semaglutide works by stimulating the hormone GLP-1, which causes the body to release more insulin (like tirzepatide, it started out as a diabetes drug). Tirzepatide also stimulates GLP-1 along with a hormone called GIP, which likewise induces insulin secretion. Both drugs provide a feeling of fullness. In a clinical trial, treatment delivered by weekly injection for 15 to 16 months significantly reduced body weight. On average, people who received semaglutide lost about 15% of their body weight and those who received tirzepatide lost about 20% of their body weight. Regarding injections, participants in both trials were supported to adhere to a low-calorie diet and get 150 minutes of exercise per week.

The success and burgeoning popularity of these drugs brings us to a crossroads. We can make bigger bodies smaller with them, but does that mean we have to? They promise to help people whose weight poses a risk to their health. And by providing more information about what causes obesity, they can dispel the harmful stereotype that being overweight is simply a personal flaw. At the same time, labeling obesity as a disease to be eradicated would not only reinforce society’s obsession with thinness, but could lead to even greater stigma.

Members of the fat acceptance community, a decades-old social justice movement that has been working to bring back the word obesity, warn that these treatments risk pervasive fat stigma in society. Tigress Osborn, president of the National Association to Advance Fat Acceptance (NAAFA), says celebrating these drugs reinforces the idea in the general public that fat is diseased and bad, and that fat people should work to eradicate it. (People within the obesity activist community prefer the term fat because they see obesity as a medical term that pathologizes the larger body.)

Activists worry that obese people may feel pressured to take these drugs, not out of a desire to improve their health, but to have access to the same rights as obese people. When a person experiences daily weight stigma, feels shame and blame, and is looking for solutions to reduce its impact in their lives, is it really about improving their health? says Sarah Nutter, a psychologist at the University of Victoria in Canada who specializes in weight stigma and body image.

