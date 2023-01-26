The UK residential property market offers reasons for optimism in 2023.





We anticipate that this will also include the availability of rental homes for later occupancy as part of a mixed-ownership private scheme, where clients have the option of accessing the property through a traditional long-term rental or shared ownership model. Purchases that are particularly likely to increase the level of deferred administration fees.

In this regard, we expect increased investor interest in the context of affordable retirement homes. There may be scope for the operator to become a registered provider of affordable housing and obtain funding for the scheme from Homes England.

To account for the rapid increase in the UK’s over-65 population, projected between now and 2040, a recent Mayhew review recommended a set of measures to strengthen the UK’s senior housing provision. However, in our view, planning law reform is necessary to make late life planning easier to build and could be delivered through the Level Up and Renewal Act currently submitted to Congress.

The National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) could be updated to introduce specific expectations that retirement homes, care homes, and care homes should be given special attention to the extent that they meet the needs of seniors. Local plans can be drafted to respond to the specific needs of IRC development and to clearly distinguish them from ‘conventional’ C3 housing in terms of key areas such as affordability and viability of affordable housing. We also support the definition of IRC to be included in the NPPF.

2023 will also keep a keen eye on the work of the Government Task Force on Care and Housing, which was established to bring together several government departments to explore ways to expand older life opportunities. Engage people in later life planning as a way to reduce pressure on the NHS and secure housing for families. The sector has long lobbied for reductions in stamp duty land tax on the sale of family homes.

Reforms are needed, however, and construction of the new IRC is expected to accelerate in 2023. Construction costs are stagnant and there are signs that the planning backlog of the planning process built during the pandemic is being cleaned up. In particular, ‘net zero’ developments will become more attractive, especially to investors, operators and residents, due to rising energy costs.

student accommodation

The student housing market will also increasingly attract real estate investors as demand declines in the core commercial real estate market. If the right product is in the right place, student accommodation provides investors with stable cash flow along with the ability to rebase rent annually to achieve the desired return.

The number of students is expected to increase through 2030, matching increasing demand for basic and affordable student housing. In particular, there will be a return opportunity for investors who want to participate in turnaround projects involving the realignment and reallocation of ‘first generation’ student housing assets.

