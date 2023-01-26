Confidence in Britain’s greatest power shatters when another police officer is convicted of a sex crime





London CNN —

Dal Babu, who had an outstanding 30-year career with the London Metropolitan Police, has witnessed quite a few shocking acts.

However, the response of a female recruit who was sexually assaulted by a superior aroused disgust in him and he could not forget the incident.

A detective sergeant took a young constable to a call, pulled over and sexually assaulted her, Babu, the former chief superintendent, claimed. She was brave enough to report it. I wanted him fired, but he was guarded by other officers and given a warning, he said.

Babu said the woman decided to leave the force while the sergeant in question could serve until retirement.

The alleged incident happened about 10 years ago, Babu said. He resigned in 2013 after falling out of the promotion.

But since then, despite many public assessments, Britain’s largest police service continues to be rocked by claims that citizens do little to ensure safety from some of their staff.

In a recent case, David Carrick, an officer in the same unit, pleaded guilty to 49 counts of crimes, including 24 rapes, to 12 women over 18 years.

Carrick’s induction on 16 January comes nearly two years after the death of Sarah Everard, a young woman kidnapped from the streets of London by Wayne Couzens, another officer with a crush on Carrick. Unlike many other British forces, this section of the police is armed.

After being raped and murdered, 33-year-old Everard was abandoned in the woodlands of the nearby county where Kujens lived, about 60 miles from London. It was later revealed that her attacker had a history of sexual misconduct, as did Carrick, who had been to no avail before and during his 20-year police career.

Protesters placed 1,071 imitation rotten apples outside Scotland Yard, the Met Police headquarters, last Friday to highlight the number of officers who have received new reviews for the 1,633 cases of sexual assault and violence against women and girls over the past decade. .

Met commissioner Mark Rowley apologized for Carrick’s failure to catch him earlier, in an interview distributed to British broadcasters.

Announcing a thorough review of all employees facing red flags, he said: We believe that over 20 years we have failed to be as ruthless as we should be in defending our own integrity.

On Friday evening, Rowley announced a transition plan for metropolitan police reform, saying she was determined to regain the trust of Londoners.

He said in a statement that one of the reforms he wants over the next two years is to establish an anti-corruption and abuse command, relentlessly data-driven delivery and create London’s largest neighborhood police presence.

However, Rowley also lamented that he did not have the power to fire dangerous officers thanks to the fact that officers can only be fired through a lengthy special trial.

An independent investigation into the Mets misconduct system has been scathing. A report last fall found that misconduct charges took an average of 400 days longer than a year to resolve once a family member or fellow officer filed a complaint.

For Harriet Wistrich, a lawyer who is lobbying the government to give legal authority to existing investigations of police misconduct to better protect women, the issue of domestic violence, a gateway to other serious crimes, cannot be overlooked.

The campaign group, the Wistrichs Center for Women’s Justice, first filed a so-called super complaint in March 2019, highlighting how existing measures, typically designed to protect domestic violence victims, are being misused by police in restraining order applications. Use of pre-claimed bail.

Over the next three years, as successive COVID-19 lockdowns forced victims to stay at home with their abusers, and prosecutions for such crimes plummeted, Wistrich said she noticed a tendency for her police officer partners to contact her.

We have received many reports from women who have been victimized by police officers. Victims of domestic violence often felt that they were either incapable of reporting, or that if they did, they would be devastated, hurt, and sometimes criminally punished. Wistrich told CNN.

Or (we’ve) seen police officers use their positions within family courts to undermine access to their own children. Wistrich said.

Certainly, if someone was the victim of a police officer, they would be extremely afraid to come forward, she added.

Carrick’s history appears to confirm Wistrich’s point. He repeatedly brought police attention to domestic incidents and eventually admitted to depraved behavior, such as locking his partner in a cupboard under the stairs of his home. When some of his victims attempted to seek justice, he abused his position, convincing the officers that their words against them would never be believed.

Experts said the scale of his crimes would further erode trust, particularly among women, and tensions would boil over as long as the public was uncertain about how much danger the 43 British policeman poses.

A poll commissioned by the Independent Office for Police Conduct in the wake of the Everard murders found that less than half of British citizens had a positive attitude towards the police. The head of the same group resigned last month amid an investigation into historical allegations against him. Since then, other surveys have shown that confidence has continued to decline.

Even Wistrich is optimistic about whether the police will carry out the reforms they need.

Over the years, we’ve dealt a series of blows to policing, centered around the policing of violence against women, she said. We’ve had the collapse of sexual assault prosecutions, which have been an ongoing issue for some time, and the emergence of police abuse.

But in a way, it’s amazing how much trust the police have been able to retain from the general public despite all this talk. So, I don’t know how long or how much of an impact it will have, she said, referring to Carricks’ recent guilty plea.

For Patsy Stevenson, just one game against the Met could change the trajectory of her life in an instant.

After deciding to participate in a vigil attended by thousands to commemorate Everard’s death in March 2021, she was pinned to the ground and beaten by Met officers when she stormed the event, citing that then-pandemic rules had disrupted large gatherings. Arrested. Health Hazard and Illegal.

As pictures of Stevenson went viral, her fiery red hair fluttering as she lay on the ground, hands behind her back, screaming, she became a symbol of militant feminism and the target of toxic misogyny and death threats.

She failed the degree she was studying in physics and is now raising the hundreds of thousands of pounds she says she needs to sue police for wrongful arrest and assault.

Responding to questions about Stevenson’s lawsuit, Metropolitan Police told CNN: We have been notified of the proposed civil claim and will not comment further while the claim is pending.

But the fact that the Met Police’s investigative system has allowed men like Carrick and Couzens to remain on the force makes it clear from the top down that the whole system isn’t working, Stevenson said.

Everyone seems to be screaming, can you change something before this happens? And now it happened again.

Babu and Stevenson, once the most senior Asian officers in the Metz, say the erosion of trust in British police is nothing new. Indeed, trust has been declining over the years among minority groups, the LGBTQ+ community, and other vulnerable segments of society.

Since Carrick’s last court appearance, two retired police officers have been charged with child sex crimes, and a third incumbent officer was found dead on the due date for child pornography-related offenses.

Four Met officers are under investigation for serious misconduct after ordering the strip search of a 15-year-old girl at a school in south London last year. The decision to search the girl was illegal and may have been motivated by racial discrimination, according to the protection report. The school’s principal has now resigned.

Everard, a 33-year-old white career woman, was kidnapped and killed at the hands of a police officer who abused her additional powers under Covid restrictions, and several young women, such as Stevenson, were later beaten by the Met barehanded for these impunity due to the same rules. Resentment over the trend exploded among the wider population.

Stevenson told CNN that this has been happening in minority groups for years. And only when someone, like me, of a certain skin color or a certain appearance was arrested in that way, certain people started waking up to the idea that, oh wait, this could happen to us.

I have received death threats ever since. Who can I report to? police? she asked.

But Stevenson said he always trusted the police until his arrest.

I was the type of person who would look out the window and see if the house was there. [incident] We will continue to call the police and we will resolve it,” she said. These days, if I get bullied or something of any kind on the road, I’m not going to go to the police.

As for Babus, so are his two adult daughters. Despite growing up with a police officer as his father, he says he has also lost faith in the police.

We talk about it often, and no, they don’t trust the police, he told CNN. And let’s be clear that this also reflects a broader problem. It’s a gruesome failure to address sexual violence perpetrated against women in general in this country.

I often worry about the safety of my daughters, he said. Even now, whenever I go out, I always ask him to send me a text saying that I came home safely.

Everard couldn’t make it home that night in 2021 as he returned from a friend’s house in South London. It is thanks to the criminal activity of the man she was hired to protect, not prey on people like her.

Until the UK police can radically address the scale of the injustice that could arise from within, many women and others will understandably worry.

