Splits emerge as US House Republicans demand Biden negotiate debt limit





WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) – Republicans who control the U.S. House of Representatives are divided over the difficulty of passing a line on the debt ceiling, but united on Wednesday to demand that Democratic President Joe Biden agrees to negotiate on expenses as part of any agreement.

Hardline Republican conservatives, who have the power to block any deal in the tightly divided House, want to force deep spending cuts on Biden and the Democratic-led Senate in exchange for a deal to avoid a default. debt of $31.4 trillion.

Some moderates want to err on the side of caution and avoid any potential damage to the US economy, but even they argue their party won’t back a debt deal without spending talks.

“I know we can’t ask for the moon,” said Rep. Don Bacon, a moderate Republican whose Nebraska district Biden won by 6 percentage points in 2020.

“But the president can’t refuse to negotiate either. I mean, if he refuses to negotiate, you won’t get any Republican support for anything,” Bacon told Reuters.

On January 19, the federal government approached its borrowing limit of $31.4 trillion set by Congress, and the Treasury Department warned that it may not be able to pay all the government bills. until early June, when the world’s largest economy could be at risk of defaulting on its obligations, including on its debt securities.

The tight-rope policy could send investors into a panic, potentially sending markets crashing and shaking the global economy. A downgrade in US debt could result – as happened during the long-running debt ceiling battle in 2011 that also led to years of forced domestic and military spending cuts.

Congress raised the debt ceiling three times under Republican President Donald Trump. But Republicans are now seizing the issue as leverage in their first major act since winning a narrow 222-212 majority in the House.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Biden are expected to meet and discuss the debt ceiling, among other issues. But no meeting has yet been scheduled.

THE SENATE HOLDS BACK

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre reiterated Wednesday that Biden is open to hearing ideas on how to reduce debt, despite his opposition to debt ceiling negotiations.

“If people have ideas on how to manage the national debt and reduce the debt, he’s happy to hear it,” Jean-Pierre told reporters at the White House.

“As far as payment defaults are concerned, we consider that as a separate issue.”

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, who has played a key role in past debt negotiations, predicted any solution would have to come from McCarthy and Biden, saying the Republican-controlled House is unlikely to accept the solutions of the Democratic-led Senate.

“The point that everyone is making is that the White House has to negotiate with the president. They can’t just bypass the House of Representatives,” said Republican Rep. Mike Lawler, whose New York District Biden won by 10 points.

“There has to be a serious understanding that we need to limit spending,” Lawler added.

Pressure for a deal is already mounting, with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen calling for quick congressional action.

McCarthy is expected to open any negotiations by demanding that discretionary funding be reset to 2022 levels to achieve a balanced federal budget over the next decade.

But Republican hardliners, who used McCarthy’s stormy election as a speaker to demand concessions that weakened his position, began calling for deeper non-military spending cuts pending talks.

“We can spend at omnibus defense spending levels of 23. We can go back to pre-COVID spending levels for the rest of the bureaucratic state, and you can go to levels above 22,” said Rep. Chip Roy, a prominent conservative. , told reporters.

But moderates say Republicans should take a different approach to finding a deal that can be passed by the Senate and signed into law by Biden.

“You’re not going to push this stuff through the Senate, so let’s be realistic,” Bacon said.

Instead, he proposed keeping spending in line with inflation. “It’s reasonable. It’s not draconian. It bends the curve in the right direction,” Bacon said.

Another moderate, Representative Brian Fitzpatrick, advocates a bipartisan proposal that would raise the nation’s borrowing limit from a fixed dollar amount to a percentage of national economic output.

Rep. Chris Stewart, a conservative from Utah, described both the tough and soft proposals as opening salvos that would ultimately lead to a deal with Biden.

“When we go into the details of someone more to the right or certain moderates, there can be a disagreement. But that’s why we negotiate and try to figure out, you know, where the middle ground is,” he said. Stewart told Reuters.

Reporting by David Morgan; additional reporting by Nandita Bose and Jason Lange; Editing by Scott Malone and Jonathan Oatis

