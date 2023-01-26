UK shortens post-study work visa to 6 months





Rumors have circulated about reducing post-graduation work visas for international students to six months, warning of significant negative financial repercussions for the UK.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s proposal to reform graduate visa pathways would also limit international students who can bring dependents to those on a research-based or at least two-year postgraduate level, the Times reported. .

The paper said the Ministry of Education strongly opposes plans to reduce the duration of post-graduation work visas, which currently last for two years in most cases. They also drew criticism from industry leaders.

Universities UK International’s Director, Jamie Arrowsmith, urged the government not to reverse the direction of its successful international education strategy, which introduced postgraduate courses and already exceeded the target of 600,000 international student enrollments per year by 2030.

The threat of eliminating or limiting postgraduate courses would have a serious impact on the ability to recruit international students and ultimately have a significant negative impact on economic growth in the UK, he said.

Changing the pathway, which is already limited to students who have successfully completed their course of study, would reduce recruitment in the UK, especially compared to competitors in markets like Australia, he argued.

Restricting this proposal would do enormous damage to our competitiveness and the UK’s reputation as an open and welcoming country, Mr Arrowsmith said.

The department is the latest in a growing battle within the government, with a previous policy proposed by the Home Office that would have restricted overseas student recruitment to the UK’s top universities. It is also believed that DfE strongly objected.

The proposal to reduce the number of additional family members entering the country comes after visas issued to student dependents, with 70% of all dependents coming from Nigeria and India, showed a figure that had tripled.

Mr Arrowsmith said the blunt ban could negatively impact Britain’s reputation, economy and relationships with key partners like India and Nigeria.

And he said the boom-and-bust pattern in international recruiting would be a big mistake.

However, he supported the proposal to end a learner’s ability to transition from a student to a work visa if they have not completed their course.

This will close an unhelpful loophole and ensure that international students who choose the UK can complete their programs before transitioning to full-time employment, Mr Arrowsmith added.

UUKi would also welcome the release of more nuanced immigration statistics recognizing that most international students are temporary migrants returning home after completing their studies.

Universities UK CEO Vivienne Stern described the proposal as an act of economic self-harm, but said her organization would support a softer end.

