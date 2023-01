Half of US mass attacks triggered by personal and professional conflicts, report finds

WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) – Half of mass attacks in the United States between 2016 and 2020 were triggered by personal, domestic or work-related conflicts, according to a new report from the U.S. Secret Service which aims to prevent violence by identifying the warning signs.

The attackers were predominantly male, often with a history of mental health symptoms, financial insecurity or domestic violence. Guns were generally the weapon of choice.

The report comes days after a pair of mass shootings in California claimed the lives of 18 people and as authorities search for motives for the attacks, both linked to older men.

Mass shootings have become commonplace in the United States in recent decades, but lawmakers remain divided on solutions, with Democrats calling for more gun control measures while Republicans focus on mental health and increased security.

[1/5]The names of the eleven people killed are written on hearts as people gather for a candlelight vigil after a mass shooting during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park, California, U.S. January 24, 2023. REUTERS /David Swanson

The 70-page report, released Wednesday by the Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center, examined 173 incidents in which three or more people were injured. The attacks targeted workplaces, schools, religious institutions and public transport, among others, killing 513 people and injuring 1,234.

Lina Alathari, head of the center, told reporters it’s common to see behavior among perpetrators that could have helped others identify a problem in advance.

“Interest in violence, interest in previous mass attackers, posting about them, telling people about them, bringing a gun to [their] workplace, bringing a gun to school, co-workers who fear them, grievances,” she said. “These are themes we see over and over again.

The report found firearms were used in 73% of incidents, including some banned from possessing them.

State-level “red flag laws” that allow the removal of firearms from a person at risk by court order could limit such attacks, the report said.

Reporting by Ted Hesson in Washington; Editing by Scott Malone and David Gregorio

