As the UK economy gets worse and worse, the risk of a recession increases.

The risk of a recession hitting the UK is gathering pace, experts warn today, as still very high inflation and crumbling confidence have left the economy worse off.

Margin-squeezing inflationary costs are forcing companies to cut production, while higher prices are eating away at consumer incomes and knocking out spending.

According to the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of England and Wales (ICAEW), these two factors dragged business confidence down to minus 23.4 points, the lowest level since 2009.

Will the global economy avoid a recession? Some people think so.

ICAEW’s Director of Economics, Suren Thiru, said: The drop in confidence reflects the deadly combination of sky-high inflation and deteriorating customer demand that many companies struggle with.

Consumer inflation has hit a 40-year high over the past year and is now at 10.5%, more than five times higher than the Bank of England’s target of 2%.

Although expected to decline gradually over the course of this year, wages have not caught up with inflation in 2022, a dynamic that is expected to continue this year.

ICAEWs data indicates inflationary pressures remain strong. Both input and output are hitting record highs.

As a result, households are expected to wipe out non-essential spending to protect their budgets, which, along with higher costs, will strain business finances.

According to ONS figures, November’s GDP increased by 0.2%. As a result, December production would technically have to fall by at least 0.4% to meet the definition of a contracting recession for the second consecutive quarter.

But this week, the PMI revealed that the private sector economy is shrinking at the fastest pace in two years.

Earnings growth has already slowed to 4.3%, which ICAEW said is holding back companies from investing.

The UK has one of the lowest rates of business investment in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), a trend that has led the bank to raise interest rates nine consecutive times to 3.5 per cent to contain inflation, making it more difficult to borrow to finance capital projects. It is likely to continue by making it costly.

Figures from the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) paint a similarly bleak picture.

In the final months of last year, small business optimism fell to its lowest level since the COVID-19 crisis.

FSB chairman Martin McTague has asked Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt to elaborate more on the government’s plan to pull the UK economy out of a growth slump that has lasted more than a decade.

Clearly, declining consumer spending, inflation and high energy bills are all taking their toll, and the poor results since the golden quarter are particularly disappointing. That is why we have drawn up an action plan for the government to implement, he said.

Why is the FTSE 100 near all-time highs when a recession is looming? It’s not economics, stupid

