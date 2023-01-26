UK stocks are no longer an essential asset class to own, shareholder groups warn.





UK stocks are no longer considered a must-own asset class.

The Investor Forum said in its annual report released on Thursday that unless companies, investors, regulators and policymakers accept the reality of this situation, UK equities as an asset class will continue to decline, harming all economic participants and society more broadly. said it would

The Investor Forum represents shareholders holding more than 680 billion in UK shares, or about one-third of the FTSE’s entire stock market.

The decline in relevance of the UK stock market over the past 25 years has been stifling, said Group Managing Director Andy Griffiths.

It is important that the focus of any reform is to recognize the global nature of financing and focus on creating an environment in which UK listed companies can once again thrive.

He said real action from business, investors and regulators is needed if the UK is to create a vibrant market that can attract international capital.

The Financial Times reported last week that the group sought to calm the battle over the role of stewardship and corporate governance by sending a letter to the FTSE 100 board, proposing new discussions to address issues and work together to expand the business. revealed.

In its annual report, the Investor Forum warned again that the relationship between investors and companies needs to be reset, saying investors’ focus on bespoke engagements with UK companies has decreased as the stewardship agenda has expanded.

The report said UK-listed companies need to regain their status and value after traditional domestic owners, including UK pension funds and insurance companies, diversified away from the UK over the past 30 years.

British companies now have to compete for capital in global markets and with other asset classes, he said. The group said the debt-led investment (LDI) crisis was a strong reminder of pension funds’ asset allocation decisions and minimal exposure to UK equities.

Between 1990 and 2020, UK pension funds and insurance companies’ holdings in UK listed companies fell from 52% to 4%, while international holdings rose from 12% to 56%.

In the 11 months to the end of November, UK savers withdrew an additional $10.8 billion from funds investing in UK stocks, making 2022 the year of the biggest outflow in a decade, according to data from the Investment Association.

UK businesses need to be able to compete for money on a global scale, and reforms should promote and encourage long-term ownership, the Investor Forum said.

The UK government is working with regulators and exchange officials on a new initiative that will improve the rules governing the UK market and help develop UK companies from start-ups to the point where they consider going public.

In a report conducted by Tulchan Communications in November, investors were criticized by the FTSE chairman for boxing in corporate governance and for its dominant stewardship role.

But the Investor Forum says a better analysis of the underlying causes of the decline in UK stocks’ attractiveness is needed. This should go much deeper than criticism of Britain’s gold-plated governance code or the divisive problem of executive remuneration.

Large institutional investors are concerned that engagements with companies too often gravitate towards conversations about executive pay rather than focusing on strategy and growth.

The report said the focus of conversations between companies and investors should return to long-term value creation… There is a risk that this goal will be overlooked by both sides amid the proliferation of reporting initiatives and accusations of corporate governance. .

Nevertheless, given the cost-of-living crisis facing society and many compensation policies requiring approval in 2023, we expect compensation issues to emerge in a significant number of companies, the group said. So, the 2023 AGM season will be difficult.

