US and Germany to send advanced tanks to aid Ukraine’s war effort





BERLIN (AP) Germany and the United States announced on Wednesday they would send advanced battle tanks to Ukraine, providing what one expert called an armored strike force to help Kyiv break the stalemate in fighting as the Russian invasion enters its 12th month.

The announcement marked the first step in a coordinated effort by the West to provide dozens of heavy weapons, which Ukrainian military commanders say would enable counter-offensives, reduce casualties and help restore supplies in dwindling ammunition.

US President Joe Biden said the United States would send 31 M1 Abrams tanks, reversing months of persistent arguments from Washington that they were too difficult for Ukrainian troops to operate and maintain.

The US decision followed Germany’s agreement to send 14 Leopard 2 A6 tanks from its own stocks. Germany had refused to send the Leopards unless the United States put its Abrams on the table, not wanting to incur the wrath of Russia without the United States making a similar commitment.

It is the result of intensive consultations, once again, with our international allies and partners, Chancellor Olaf Scholz told German lawmakers. It was fair, and it’s important that we don’t get caught up in the decision.

Biden said European allies have agreed to send enough tanks to equip two Ukrainian tank battalions, for a total of 62 tanks.

To liberate their land, they must be able to counter Russia’s evolving battlefield tactics and strategy in the very short term, Biden said.

Several European countries have outfitted their armies with Leopard 2 tanks, and Germany’s announcement means they can donate some of their stock to Ukraine.

Speaking in a video address on Wednesday evening, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the creation of what he described as a tank coalition.

We must form a tank fist, a fist of freedom whose blows will not allow tyranny to rise, Zelenskyy said.

He said Ukraine would push for more weapons, including long-range missiles and aircraft.

The terrorist state must lose. The right to life must be protected. And so it will be, Zelenskyy said.

Although it will be months before the tanks arrive, Ukrainian soldiers on the front line said the decision comes at a critical time.

Tanks will help reduce casualties among our soldiers, then achieve new results and win this war faster, said Oleksander Syrotiuk, commander of a company of the 17th tank brigade deployed in Bakhmut.

Ukrainian soldiers and experts said Ukrainian forces lacked spare parts to repair old Soviet-era tanks and the specific ammunition they needed while enduring relentless barrages of Russian artillery. Western tanks could help open a new pipeline for munitions to be delivered to Ukraine.

With a Russian offensive expected in the spring, the tanks will also allow Ukrainian forces to launch new offensives and limit casualties, three military commanders, including two in the army’s tank division, told The Associated Press.

Without the new tanks, we cannot win this war, said Maksim Butolin, Master Sergeant of the Brigades 54th Tank Division. He spoke to the AP by phone earlier this week from the Bakhmut front.

Ukrainian forces have had to conserve ammunition and deal with frequent breakdowns and maintenance issues, Syrotiuk said.

The main problem we have with our tanks is that they are old, he said.

Expressing a preference for the Leopard 2, which he said was more suited to the Ukrainian terrain, Syrotiuk said modern tanks had more accurate targeting systems, better armor and better equipment to enable night operations.

Gian Gentile, a US Army veteran and senior historian at the Rand think tank, said the M1 Abrams and Leopards will give Ukraine a mechanized armored strike force.

Abrams tanks can hit a moving target up to 2,000 meters (1.25 miles) away while rolling over rough terrain, he said.

Scholz spoke by phone Wednesday with Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the German chancellery said in a statement. The five leaders agreed to continue military support to Ukraine within the framework of close Euro-Atlantic coordination.

In all, France, the United Kingdom, the United States, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden will send hundreds of tanks and heavy armored vehicles to fortify Ukraine as it attempts to break through the entrenched Russian lines.

Ukrainian supporters have supplied tanks in the past, but these were Soviet models in the stocks of countries that were once within Moscow’s sphere of influence but are now aligned with the West. Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian officials insisted that their forces needed more modern Western-designed tanks.

Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev has called Berlin’s move extremely dangerous, saying it takes the conflict to a new level of confrontation and contradicts statements by German politicians about their reluctance to get involved. to imply.

Scholz had insisted that any decision to supply Ukraine with powerful tanks should be made in conjunction with Germany’s allies, primarily the United States. By forcing Washington to commit some of its own tanks, Berlin hopes to share the risk of any violent reaction from Russia.

Ekkehard Brose, head of Germany’s Federal Military Academy for Security Policy, noted the decision’s deeper historical significance.

German-made tanks will again face Russian tanks in Ukraine, he said, adding that it was not an easy idea for Germany, which takes its responsibility for the horrors of World War II seriously. .

And yet, it’s the right decision, Brose said, saying it was up to Western democracies to help Ukraine stop Russia’s military campaign.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has warned that it will take about three months for the first tanks to be deployed in Ukraine. He described the Leopard 2 as the best battle tank in the world.

The German government has said that it plans to quickly start training Ukrainian tank crews in Germany. The package being put together would also include logistics, ammunition and maintenance.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the tanks would burn.

Simply because of the technological aspects, this is a rather disastrous plan, Peskov said, citing a quite obvious overstatement of the potential the tanks would add to the Ukrainian military. This is yet another mistake, quite profound.

Peskov predicted that the tanks would burn like all the others. … Except that they are very expensive and that will come back to European taxpayers.

John Herbst, who served as US ambassador to Ukraine from 2003 to 2006, questioned the US tank delivery schedule.

Under that timeline, Ukraine would be lucky to receive them this calendar year, said Herbst, who is now senior director of the Atlantic Councils Eurasia Center.

Other European nations, such as Finland and Spain, on Wednesday signaled their willingness to part ways with their own Leopard or similar battle tanks as part of a larger coalition.

___

Kullab reported from Kyiv, Ukraine. Associated Press writers Lolita C. Baldor, Matthew Lee and Nathan Ellgren in Washington, Vanessa Gera in Warsaw and Jill Lawless in London contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/435da2221bf452a8aae9d2e58d23acae The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos