Biden says US will send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine to dramatically increase firepower





Washington — President Biden announced Wednesday that the United States will send 31 M1 Abrams high-end battle tanks to Ukraine, fulfilling a key request from Kyiv that would give a major boost to Ukrainian firepower over the next few months. month.

“Today I am announcing that the United States will send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, the equivalent of a Ukrainian battalion,” Biden said at the White House, flanked by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. The security package is worth about $400 million, the Pentagon said.

The move comes after Germany said it would quickly supply 14 of its own Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and allow Western partners to re-export theirs, a move Mr Biden welcomed. France, the UK, Finland, the Netherlands and other countries are also sending key security aid, Biden noted, noting that the US move is part of an effort concerted Western allies.

“Today’s announcement builds on the hard work and commitment of countries around the world, led by the United States of America, to help Ukraine defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity” , Mr. Biden said. “That’s what it’s all about, helping Ukraine protect and defend Ukrainian land. It’s not an offensive threat to Russia. There’s no offensive threat to Russia If Russian troops return to Russia… where they belong, this war would be over today.”

The delivery of the Abrams tanks will take several months, given the time needed to acquire them and train Ukrainian troops in their use.

Biden announces that the United States will send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine 09:09

In a call with reporters previewing the president’s announcement, senior administration officials said the decision to provide the tanks was part of “continuing our efforts to provide Ukraine with the capabilities we it needs to continue to better defend itself”. Mr Biden spoke with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and the UK on Wednesday morning ahead of his remarks.

The M1 Abrams is the US military’s primary tank system and “the most capable tank in the world,” Biden said. Ukrainian officials have pleaded with Western allies to provide them with tanks to bolster spring counteroffensives aimed at retaking areas held by entrenched Russian troops. The United States and more than 50 other countries pledged about 500 more armored vehicles during talks last week.

Abrams tanks and other armored vehicles are key to helping Ukraine fight the Russians in open terrain, such as that found in the mostly flat Donbass region, which has seen heavy fighting between Ukraine and the Russian-backed separatists since 2014.

For weeks, US officials have resisted arming Ukrainians with Abrams tanks, arguing that Leopard tanks, which run on diesel as opposed to the jet fuel needed to power the Abrams, are better suited to meet the immediate needs of Ukrainians on the ground. battlefield. But pressure from other allies — particularly Poland and the Baltic states — and the Ukrainians themselves to supply Kyiv with advanced tank systems has been mounting for weeks.

A US Army M1 Abrams tank fires during a NATO exercise in Latvia, March 26, 2021. INTS KALNINS / REUTERS

One of the U.S. officials on the call Wednesday said the tanks would help Ukraine defend against Russian offensives expected in the spring and help Ukrainian troops recover territory.

“We want to make sure they have the right capabilities not only to defend against the Russian onslaught – and we expect Mr Putin and the Russian military to try to go on the attack here in the weeks and weeks. the coming months as the weather improves – but also as they have the ability to resume, to reclaim their sovereign territory,” including Crimea, the official said.

The US announcement fell on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s birthday. He told a German TV station on Tuesday that Western allied tanks would give a much-needed morale boost to his soldiers on the front lines.

“They only do one very important thing – they motivate our soldiers to fight for their own values, because they show that the whole world is with you,” Zelenskyy said.

The tanks will not come directly from the American arsenal. The administration will instead purchase the systems using funds from its Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. This decision, coupled with the extensive training required to operate the tanks, means that it will take some time for the vehicles to be in Ukrainian hands.

“We’re talking months rather than weeks,” a senior administration official said.

“[The Pentagon] is currently working on the mechanisms to deliver the fuel and equipment that Ukraine will need to operate and maintain the Abrams,” another official added. use on the battlefield in the weeks and months to come.”

David Martin, Eleanor Watson and Haley Ott contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/live-updates/ukraine-m1-abrams-tanks-biden-white-house/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos