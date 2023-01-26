UK experts facing abortion provisions crisis | health





Britain faces a crisis of abortion provisions, experts say. Increased demand in many sectors and limited access to care are putting unprecedented strain on struggling NHS services.

Medical experts have described the dire situation in which women travel hundreds of miles for appointments or wait weeks to meet.

Dr Jonathan Lord, Director of MSI Reproductive Choices UK, a leading provider of abortion services, told the Guardians Today in Focus podcast: All service providers are reporting busier than ever before.

Lord, who is also an NHS consulting obstetrician-gynecologist, said the economic downturn, cost-of-living crisis and the ability to access quality contraception through general practitioners and sexual health services are driving the increase. .

As Clare Murphy, Chief Executive of the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS) previously said: The pandemic and policies adopted by governments have clearly impacted women’s fertility choices. Faced with economic uncertainty and job insecurity, women have had to make tough decisions, she said.

A record 214,869 abortions occurred in England and Wales in 2021, according to government data. New data seen by the Guardian showed that MSI treated 47% more people and conducted 51% more phone consultations in the first two weeks of this year than in the same period in 2022.

MSI, which has more than 60 clinics in England and Wales, says it keeps wait times consistent as staff work overtime and weekends. Abortion appointments increased by 38% to meet demand.

A report published in November by the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists found that underfunding of abortion referrals and services has led to poor standards of care for women and marked disparities across the UK, with women being denied abortions in many regions. . Rights to be expected in the NHS Constitution.

Chronic understaffing and closures of sexual health services during the pandemic compounded the problem. Growing demand from the private sector is putting pressure on NHS services, with only five trusts in the UK providing specialized surgical abortion services.

Murphy said: What we are seeing now is the culmination of a long series of pressures that the service has been under over the years. However, with the pandemic and the current enormous pressure on the NHS, the situation is at stake. She said BPAS was considering closing some abortion centers while negotiations with commissioners continued.

Archie Bland and Nimo Omer are your free morning guide to the top stories and what they mean every weekday.

Privacy Notice: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Tracey Masters, who works at Homerton University Hospital in East London, one of only five NHS trusts to provide specialized services in abortions, said her clinic has received more referrals in the past six months because waiting times in the independent sector have increased. . It can be really shocking and we are seeing women who have been waiting weeks and weeks to seek treatment, she said.

Nicola (not her real name) traveled over 500 miles round trip to Homerton due to lack of time for an appointment locally. I was on the phone in tears. The nearest hospital had no space, and the hospital two hours away was too far to see. So I ended up making a reservation more than three hours away,” she said.

An NHS spokesperson said: highest clinical standards.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services said: The government recognizes that more needs to be done to improve women’s reproductive health. A plan for sexual and reproductive health will be established later this year, including ensuring women continue to have access to robust, high-quality abortion services.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2023/jan/26/uk-facing-crisis-point-in-abortion-provision-experts-say The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos