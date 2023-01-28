UK mobilizes senior officials to advance Northern Ireland protocol talks





UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has mobilized two senior officials in a final push to settle a dispute over a post-Brexit Northern Ireland trade deal, and hopes are rising in London after insiders reported significant progress in talks this week. .

Sir Tim Barrow, Sunax’s national security adviser and former British ambassador to the European Union, has been deployed to help with diplomacy around highly sensitive discussions.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Secretary Simon Case is being evaluated as playing an increasingly important role based on his long experience in negotiations with the European Union.

Case is familiar with the issue, having led early discussions to address the Irish border issues raised by Brexit. Simon is playing an important role, especially on the internal government side, government officials said.

Barrow has been laying the groundwork for a possible deal with the EU through extensive diplomatic contacts in Europe and the US, two officials close to the negotiations said.

US President Joe Biden is putting pressure on London and Brussels to resolve disagreements that have soured relations between the UK and the European Union since Brexit went into full force in January 2021.

Three people familiar with the talks said important progress had been made in discussions and the outlines of a framework agreement were taking shape.

But two EU insiders warned that turning the deal’s outline into a viable political agreement would depend heavily on whether Sunak could sell the deal in London.

Talks between London and Brussels have intensified in recent weeks to strike an agreement to minimize the impact of the Northern Ireland Protocol, which created trade borders on the Irish Sea.

Under the terms of the deal, Northern Ireland will follow EU regulations on goods, VAT and state support policies. The Brexit Conservatives and Northern Ireland Democratic Unionists have both said it has an unacceptable impact on British sovereignty.

The DUP refused to re-enter Northern Ireland’s stalled power-sharing officers until issues over the protocol were resolved. The DUP’s leader, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, has repeatedly said that any deal must restore our position in the UK.

suggestion

The deal will depend on whether the agreement can reduce the level of containment of Irish Sea trade borders to a manageable level and address the role of the European Court of Justice in implementing the protocol.

A system of red and green lanes is expected to form the basis of a plan to reduce inspection on goods moving from the UK to Northern Ireland, with products destined to remain in the region clearly labeled.

Archie Norman, chairman of Marks and Spencer, wrote a letter to the UK Foreign Secretary on Wednesday warning that Northern Ireland’s unique labeling system would create overwhelming and prohibitive costs for retailers doing business in the region.

Insiders said other retailers had also raised concerns about discrepant costs, but UK officials noted that labeling was part of the solution to the protocol proposed by Boris Johnson’s government. Retailers will have to suck up the cost, they said.

A Government Spokesperson said: We believe that any solution to the issues raised by the Northern Ireland Protocol should apply to all communities in Northern Ireland and address a range of issues, including governance and democratic deficiencies, in the way the new EU law applies to NI. made it clear that we need to address

Our priorities are to protect the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement and maintain political stability in Northern Ireland and the UK’s internal markets.

We continue to work intensively on these issues and discussions with the EU are ongoing.

