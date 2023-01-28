Cities Across the US Prepare to Protest Once Tire Nichols Video Releases





Cities across the country were bracing for protests after video emerged Friday showing Memphis police officers fatally wounding Tire Nichols during a traffic stop earlier this month.

Five officers have been charged with murder in Mr Nichols’ death. Memphis officials said the video was gruesome and distressing, but said they would release it for the sake of transparency. District Attorney Steven Mulroy said the nearly hour-long series of footage, including police body camera video, would be released with limited redactions, adding: Once everyone has seeing the video, I don’t think they will have any questions about these charges.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said city officials made sure Mr Nicholss’ family could view the video privately before it was made public. He said the city plans to do so after 6 p.m. Friday.

Memphis city leaders and Mr. Nicholss’ family have called on people to protest peacefully, and President Biden joined their call in a statement Thursday afternoon.

Outrage is understandable, but violence is never acceptable, he said. Violence is destructive and against the law. It has no place in peaceful protests seeking justice.

He added: “Tyres’ death is a painful reminder that we must do more to ensure our criminal justice system delivers on the promise of fair and impartial justice, equal treatment and dignity for all.

Police officials across the country said they were monitoring the situation. Spokespersons for the Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., police departments said they have enough personnel for any demonstrations or protests that may follow the release of the videos.

In Texas, police and city officials in Dallas, Austin and San Antonio said they were aware of the impending release of the video but had not yet taken any specific action.

In New York, the police department said in a statement that officials were preparing for the possibility of protests.

The Department has reviewed, adapted and adjusted our response to the protests and stands ready to protect the Constitutional right to peacefully protest, and is working to ensure the public safety of every New Yorker exercising their First Amendment rights, the statement said.

Like many police forces across the country, the New York City Police Department has come under heavy criticism for its handling of protests following the 2020 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The city’s investigative department found that the department had used aggressive tactics that heightened tensions and violated protesters’ rights.

J. David Goodman, Joshua Needelman and Campbell Robertson contributed reporting.

