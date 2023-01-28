Romania becomes the fourth-largest country for UK residents to be born





According to census data, Romania has jumped from 86th to the 4th most common foreign-born country in 20 years.

A surge in Eastern European immigration has moved Poland from 18th in the 2001 census to second behind Ireland and India, which were second only to Ireland 20 years ago. Ireland has slipped from 1st in 2001 to 4th in 2011 and 5th in 2021.

The biggest declines were in Commonwealth countries with Australia, Canada, Jamaica and Kenya, while European countries such as Spain and Portugal, which enjoyed free migration to the UK in the decades leading up to Brexit, plummeted as China soared.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has released a new analysis of the 2021 Census, which shows how the top non-UK birth countries in England and Wales have changed in recent decades.

Jamaica falls, China rises

Romania, which ranked 86th in 2001, jumped to 26th in 2011 and 4th in 2021. Nigeria rose from 14th to 8th. However, Jamaica slipped out of the top 10 from 6th in 2001 to 20th in 2021, along with the United States (7th to 11th) and Kenya (9th to 21st).

China rose from being the 25th non-UK born country in the 2001 census to 12th in 2021, followed by Spain (from 23rd to 13th), Portugal (from 34th to 15th) and the Philippines (from 30th to 17th). jumped noticeably. .

In contrast, leaving the top 20 is Australia, which has dropped from 11th in 2001 to 26th in 2021, followed by Cyprus (down from 15th to 37th) and Canada (from 17th to 38th).

Further down the rankings, Afghanistan is a new entry into the top 40, jumping from 55th in 2001 to 33rd in 2021. Hungary and Brazil both moved up 27 spots, with Hungary from 57 to 30 and Brazil from 54 to 27. .

The Census is taken every 10 years across the UK and provides the most accurate estimate of every person and household in the UK.

The latest census was compiled by more than 24 million households across England and Wales on 21 March 2021, at a time of changes to immigration rules in the UK post-Brexit as well as travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Employment Status Insights

The new data also provides insight into the employment status of people over the age of 16 living in England and Wales who were born outside the UK or do not hold a British passport.

In the 2021 census, employment rates were higher for people born in parts of Eastern Europe and those born in Oceania, which includes countries such as Australia and New Zealand.

The rate was 80% for people in Bulgaria and Romania, and 79% for people in the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia, also known as EU8. The proportion of people born in Oceania was 75%.

All of these figures are higher than the figure for people born in the UK (56%), but ONS said this was to be expected as the proportion of older people born in the UK is 35%, which is a higher proportion of the economically inactive population.

Vehicle repair, retail and wholesale trades were the most common occupations for both UK-born and non-UK-born immigrants in the 2021 census, followed by roles in health and social care.

Migrant workers from non-EU countries are much more likely to work in health and social work (representing 19.5% of total employees) and telecommunications (6.4%) than UK- or EU-born workers.

Both EU and non-EU-born workers are underrepresented in education, public administration and defense compared to UK-born workers.

