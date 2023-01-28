How a pharmaceutical company made $114 billion playing with the US patent system





Some Medicare patients have suffered from it.

Sue Lee, 80, of Crestwood, Ky., had been taking Humira for years to prevent painful sores caused by a chronic skin condition known as psoriasis. His employer’s insurance plan had helped him keep his annual payments at $60. Then she retired. According to Medicare rules, she would have to pay about $8,000 a year, which she couldn’t afford.

I cried for a long time, she said.

For months, Ms. Lee stopped taking all medication. The sores came back with a vengeance, she said. She joined a clinical trial to temporarily gain access to another drug. Now she relies on free samples of another drug provided by her doctor. She does not know what Shell does if this reserve is exhausted.

Barb Teron, a book buyer in Brook Park, Ohio, plans to delay her retirement because she worries about the cost of Humiras. Ms. Teron, who takes Humira for Crohn’s disease and colitis, has never had to shell out more than $5 for a drug refill because her employer’s insurance plan pays for most of the tab. The cost, according to a pharmacy app on Ms Terons’ phone, was $88,766 last year.

Ms. Teron, who turns 64 in March, would have liked to retire next year, but that would have meant relying on Medicare. She fears her disbursements will skyrocket. When I look at that $88,000 charge for a year, there’s no way, Ms. Teron said.

AbbVie executives acknowledged that Medicare patients often pay significantly more than privately insured people, but said the blame lies with Medicare. In 2021, during testimony before a congressional committee investigating drug pricing, AbbVies CEO Richard Gonzalez said the average Medicare patient had to pay $5,800 out of pocket per year. (AbbVie declined to provide updated numbers.) He said AbbVie provided the drug for virtually nothing to nearly 40% of Medicare patients.

High drug prices also impose taxes on employers.

Shortly after starting to take Humira, Melissa Andersen, an occupational therapist from Camdenton, Mo., received a call from a human resources representative at her company. The company covers its employees’ health claims directly, rather than paying premiums to an insurer. Her Humira was costing the company well over $70,000 a year more than Ms. Andersens’ salary.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/01/28/business/humira-abbvie-monopoly.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos