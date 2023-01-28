US Navy suspends work at four West Coast dry docks due to seismic hazards





WASHINGTON The U.S. Navy will immediately suspend repair work on submarines at four dry docks in Washington state, following new concerns about their ability to withstand seismic activity, service officials tell Defense News.

The Navy has identified new concerns related to dry docks 4, 5 and 6 at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard as well as the dry dock at Trident Refit Facility Bangor, two service officials told Defense News on Thursday.

They stressed that there is no immediate risk and that this step is strictly preventive, allowing a team of more than 100 experts to study the four dry docks in more detail and better understand what mitigation measures are needed for longer term security.

All four drydocks are currently empty with no plans for imminent availability for submarine maintenance, officials said. The team has the support of Navy leadership to move as quickly and safely as possible to return the drydocks to service and minimize the impact on the fleet.

This disruption comes at a time when the submarine force is already strained. 18 attack submarines across the fleet are either on maintenance or awaiting entry, nearly double the number of submarines expected to be put aside for maintenance, according to the assumptions of Navy planning.

The Puget Sound Naval Shipyard is the primary maintenance site for attack submarines and aircraft carriers on the West Coast. Trident Refit Facility Bangor maintains the West Coast’s fleet of ballistic missile submarines.

The Navy routinely performs seismic risk assessments on all shore facilities in earthquake-prone areas. The service has already conducted several such assessments in Puget Sound and has taken corrective action based on the results.

This time, however, more modern scientific techniques and technologies have drawn the Navy’s attention to concerns of which it was previously unaware. So-called level 1 and level 2 seismic events could potentially cause structural failures in the dry dock that pose a risk to our sailors and workforce and damage to our submarines, an official explained.

The U.S. Navy aircraft carrier Nimitz is seen in Dry Dock 6 after being hauled dry at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Bremerton, Washington, March 5, 2018. (Thiep Van Nguyen II /US Navy)

The Naval Installations Engineering Systems Command and other commands conducted the study last year in an effort to better model the potential outcomes of several types of major earthquakes, an official said. WSP USA conducted the technical analysis and submitted its findings in late October, identifying potential dry dock failure during a seismic event and the need to postpone mooring of submarines at all four locations. impacted for the safety of shipyard workers, the surrounding community, preservation of the environment are of utmost concern to the Navy.

Since October, short-term mitigation measures have been put in place, and it is really important here that these are proactive measures taken in order to ensure the safety of our seafarers, the workforce the shipyard, the public and the environment, another official said.

The effort culminated in the decision, announced Friday to the Puget Sound and Bangor workforce, to cease operations at those four dry docks until further assessments and mitigations take place.

Officials said all of the dry docks in the area were built at different times and to different Navy construction codes. Other dry docks at the yard will remain active, including Dry Dock 2, which is currently working on the guided-missile submarine Ohio.

The official said the concern over these four particular dry docks is directly related to the nature of their design and construction.

Vice Admiral William Galinis, Chief of Naval Sea Systems Command, visited the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility on April 23, 2021, to learn about the status of maintenance availability and discuss efforts process improvement and transformation. (Kenneth Takada/US Navy)

As for the next steps and potential timelines and costs associated with mitigation work, one official said it was too early to tell.

We have been asked and tasked this week to propose mitigation measures to be put in place to address some of the concerns that the seismic survey has put in place. But at this stage it is simply too early to tell what will happen to the talks, the official explained.

The official added that more than 100 experts from the Navy, Department of Defense and private industry have come together to review the dry docks, present a series of mitigation proposals and select which ones to pursue.

Given the high-level support, an official said, current year money will be found to immediately fund these projects, rather than waiting to slot them into future budget plans.

Officials also noted that shipyard workforce size and workload requirements will not change as a result of these temporary measures, largely because no drydock availability is canceled or delayed in the short term.

Puget Sound Shipyard and Trident Refit Facility Bangor are working with the fleet to mitigate impacts to ship schedules. Work packages for each availability are being assessed and structured to continue dockside work where possible. As our mitigation plan moves forward, we will have a better understanding of future availability impacts, an official said.

Megan Eckstein is a naval warfare reporter at Defense News. She has covered military news since 2009, with a focus on US Navy and Marine Corps operations, acquisition programs and budgets. She has reported on four geographic fleets and is happiest when recording stories from a ship. Megan is an alumnus of the University of Maryland.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.defensenews.com/naval/2023/01/27/us-navy-suspends-work-at-four-west-coast-dry-docks-over-seismic-risks/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos