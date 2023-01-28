Scientists solve mystery of 17th century warship wreck off the coast of England | world news





Scientists have solved the mystery of the identity of a 17th-century Dutch warship wrecked off the coast of England carrying slabs of fine Italian marble.

The wreck sank in 1672 and was discovered off the coast of Sussex in 2019, but until now known as “The Unknown Wreck of Eastbourne”.

However, scientists have now identified the wreck as the Dutch battleship Klein Hollandia.

Image: Divers measuring the wreck’s timbers. Photo: Martin Davis

Built in 1656 and owned by the Admiralty of Rotterdam, the ship took part in all major battles of the Second Anglo-Dutch War from 1665 to 1667.

Over the past year, experts from Historic England, the Dutch Cultural Heritage Agency and the Nautical Archeology Society have been working to identify the ship.

They used archival studies of wood samples and tree ring analysis, as well as evidence collected from shipwrecks.

Image: A Nautical Archeology Society (NAS) diver handles a Bellarmine jug found at the wreck site. Photo: James Clark.

Experts say the condition of the wreck is amazing and can provide a wealth of information about how a 17th-century Dutch ship was built and the warship’s activities during its last voyage.

“This identification provides an opportunity to go back to the 17th century, learn more about the maritime history of this era, and discover treasures that have been under water for hundreds of years,” said Minister for Cultural Heritage Lord Parkinson.

At the time of its discovery, the wreck was considered to be of critical importance and in the same year it received the highest level of protection under the Wreck Protection Act 1973.

Significant parts of the wooden hull, cannons, Italian marble tiles, and fragments of Italian pottery were among the materials found on the seabed.

Image: A conger eel emerges from a bronze gun found at a shipwreck site. Photo: James Clark.

The marble tiles were brought from a quarry in the Apuan Alps near Carrara, Italy.

The tiles made their way to the Netherlands and were probably used to build luxury homes.

The wreck was discovered by Eastbourne dive operator David Ronnan and reported to Historic England. Mr Ronnan and Mark Beattie-Edwards are license holders and are investigating the wreck.

READ MORE: Mystery Object Found on Florida Beach Could Be Shipwreck

Image: A Bellarmine kettle found on the seabed. Photo: James Clark.

Mr Beattie-Edwards, president of the Society of Maritime Archaeology, said everything from the ship’s cannons, cut marble tiles and finds of pottery suggest that it was a Dutch vessel returning from Italy.

“After four years of research and research, we can now confidently identify the vessel.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/scientists-solve-mystery-behind-17th-century-warship-wreck-found-off-sussex-coast-12796137 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos