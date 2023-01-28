



Brexit has damaged the UK’s economy, trade, public services and position in the world. As the UK marks its third anniversary of leaving the EU, the public believes.

A BMG survey of i found that voters are almost equally divided on the issue of re-joining the EU, with one in 10 supporters of leaving the EU supporting a reversal of Brexit.

The survey also suggests that Rishi Sunak’s rebound in the polls is over as the Conservatives now trail Labor by 17 points and the Prime Minister’s approval ratings are well behind Sir Keir Starmer.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt on Friday promised a new attempt to boost the UK economy by taking advantage of Brexit’s regulatory freedoms to encourage business investment. Tuesday will be exactly three years since Britain left the European Union.

When asked what impact they think returning to the bloc will have, voters expect the economy, cost of living and trade with EU and non-EU countries will all improve. 47% expected a positive impact on the economy and 24% said it would be negative.

According to the public, the NHS and Britain’s stature and influence in the world will also improve. The only area in which Britain will retreat after rejoining the EU will be immigration, with 33% of the polls saying immigration levels would worsen and 26% expecting them to improve. However, between 20% and 40% of respondents said that rejoining the EU would not affect a range of issues.

But BMG warned. Voters may think that re-entry will be positive, but at the same time they may be reluctant to suffer the short-lived upheaval and disruption of the re-entry process. When asked if they supported the idea of ​​completely overturning Brexit, 43% agreed and 41% disagreed.

No mainstream party supports the idea of ​​Britain applying to rejoin the EU and Lord Keir has promised to make Brexit work if he is elected Prime Minister.

Opinion polls narrowed slightly after Liz Trusss’ short-lived premiership, when Labor led by 30 points in some polls. A BMG poll showed that 46% of people would vote Labor and 29% would support the Conservatives. If this is repeated in the general election, it will still be enough to win a landslide victory.

Sunak’s personal rating dropped to -23 compared to -3 when BMG polled the public at the end of November. 24% were in favor of what he was doing and 47% were against it. Sir Keir’s net rating is +4.

Worryingly, the Conservatives are less trusted than Labor on almost every single issue, including the economy, immigration, health care, education, housing and crime. Issues such as security, handling of Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine are the only exceptions.

BMG Research interviewed a representative sample of 1,502 GB adults online between 24 and 26 January. Data are weighted. BMG is a member of the British Polling Council and abides by their rules.

