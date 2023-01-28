US Army selects four companies to build new tactical truck prototypes





WASHINGTON Mack Defense, Navistar Defense, Oshkosh Defense and a U.S. team Rheinmetall and GM Defense will build prototypes for a joint tactical truck after the U.S. military awarded them contracts worth a combined $24.3 million.

Each team will build three prototypes of each CTT variant, an M915 line haul tractor and an M1088 medium tractor; a palletized loading system; and Extended Mobility Heavy Tactical Truck. Suppliers will also provide digital designs for each variant and a design study for a tow truck, according to the military.

The prototyping effort is intended to truly allow the Army to evaluate current commercial technology in a military-grade, off-the-shelf, military-modified application, Brig. Gen. Luke Peterson, executive officer of the Army’s combat support and combat service support program, told Defense News last fall. We’re really going to learn what the industry has to offer us, and affordability will be the main driver here for the military to make those informed decisions.

In Friday’s Army Award announcement, Peterson said the CTT effort brings an increased level of standardization to the Army’s tactical truck fleet.

This effort is reminiscent of the original Liberty Truck, a heavy truck produced by the US military during World War I, he continued. It was the first official standardized motor vehicle adopted and produced by the United States military. The CTT program can be considered the Liberty Truck of the 21st century, as it will also seek to streamline the Army’s supply, maintenance and training requirements.

Artistic representation of a common US Army tactical truck concept. (Courtesy US Army)

The service issued a request for proposals in June 2022 to build prototypes.

The military will begin evaluating the first prototypes in early 2024, according to Friday’s statement. The results of the assessment will feed into a capability development document that will be submitted to the Army Requirements Monitoring Board. A decision from AROC on whether to move forward is expected in FY2026.

If the Army greenlights the requirements, the Army plans to reopen the competition, allowing vendors to submit bids for the engineering and manufacturing development phase, the statement added.

Initial production could total around 5,700 vehicles valued at around $5 billion.

American Rheinmetall Vehicles and GM Defense have teamed up in the summer of 2022 to help build a prototype for the military. They showcased a Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles HX tactical military truck at the GM Defenses booth at the Association of the US Army’s annual expo in Washington last fall. The truck was carrying one of the infantry squad vehicles that GM Defense builds for the military.

Mack Defenses chief executive Dave Hartzell told Defense News last year that it was basing its prototype design and technology on its Granite family of vehicles and weaponizing it.

AM General, which did not receive a contract to build prototypes, announced its offer at the AUSA conference. The company has partnered with Italian company Iveco Defense Vehicles, which has partnered with BAE Systems to supply the US Marine Corps’ amphibious combat vehicle.

The High Mobility Vehicle Architecture teams for [the Common Tactical Truck] will be based on a newly launched line of highly modular trucks specifically designed for military use, according to AM Generals’ statement at the time.

Jen Judson is an award-winning journalist covering ground warfare for Defense News. She has also worked for Politico and Inside Defense. She holds a Master of Science in Journalism from Boston University and a Bachelor of Arts from Kenyon College.

