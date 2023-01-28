COVID infection levels in UK hit lowest since November | british news





Data recorded by the Office for National Statistics show that levels of COVID-19 infections in the UK have continued to fall.

About 1.1 million people in private households were likely infected with COVID in the week ending January 17, down 39% from last week’s 1.8 million.

This is the lowest since the end of November last year.

According to NHS data, the number of people hospitalized with the virus has also decreased by 40% since the beginning of the year, providing further evidence that the virus is less prevalent.

According to the ONS survey, 1 in 60 people in the UK tested positive, compared to 1 in 55 in Wales, 1 in 30 in Northern Ireland and 1 in 55 in Scotland.

Infections peaked at 3 million in late December 2022 after cases surged ahead of Christmas.

Most of the current COVID infections are due to a strain known as BQ.1 that is part of the Omicron family.

COVID-19 by region and age

Infections have declined in all regions across the UK.

In London, about 1 in 57 people (1.3%) have contracted the virus, compared to 1 in 50 people (2%) in the South West.

The analysis showed a decrease in infection rates in all age groups except for those aged 2–10 years, where the trend was uncertain.

Last week, those aged 70 or older were the highest with 1 in 48 (2.1%), followed by those aged 50 to 69 with 1 in 62 (1.8%).

ONS Health Surveillance Director Michelle Bowen said infections in the UK were “back below 1 million and at their lowest level in seven weeks” and that “the picture is generally positive”.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID in the UK is currently 5,632. The figure peaked at 9,535 on December 29 and is still well below previous waves.

Additional vaccines planned for fall and spring

The latest survey aligns with data from the 2022 COVID Fall Booster Program, which began in early September.

More than 82% of people over the age of 75 have been vaccinated. A total of 64.5% of the population aged 50 or older also received a booster vaccination.

Dr Mary Ramsey, head of immunization at the UK Health Security Agency, said flu and COVID-19 cases were declining, but “winter is not over yet and we need to prepare for further spikes”.

She encouraged eligible individuals to come forward and get booster immunizations, echoing at the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) to “reduce serious disease in the population” and “protect the NHS”.

