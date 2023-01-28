Systemic racism within the UK’s criminal justice system is a serious concern: UN human rights expert





We have serious concerns about the impunity and failure to deal with racial disparities in the criminal justice system, deaths in police custody, joint corporate convictions, so-called stop and search policing strategies, and the inhuman nature of the UNWorking Group of Experts on People. of African Descents said in a statement after an official visit to the UK concluded.

Will this ever end?

Experts appointed by the Human Rights Council said they gathered evidence of the all-too-real trauma felt by people of African descent who are experiencing racism and injustice. An African woman we met during our visit lamented. ? they said

A decade of austerity in Britain following the global collapse of 2007-2008 exacerbated the racism, racism and other bigotry facing people of African descent, and their rights were being violated, experts observed.

From the perspective of people of African descent, racism in the UK is structural, institutional and systemic, experts said.

Experts have concluded that lived experience dealing with state and public institutions, the private sector and society perpetuates racial hierarchies.

Persistent and widespread acts of racism

Experts say racist acts against people of African descent remain steady and similar experiences are being experienced in other parts of the UK. They are victims and are not guaranteed effective compensation from authorities or the justice system.

Welcoming new efforts to redress the legacy of the African slave trade and human trafficking, the Working Group encouraged all stakeholders, including governments, to do more to ensure rehabilitation, recovery and reconciliation.

Catherine Namakula, Chair of the Working Group, said to address racism, streamline an accessible, independent and effective complaints mechanism, ensure police accountability, ensure a fair trial for all, and ensure that those affected by the Windrush scandal It said that compensation for all is essential.

Austerity on the risks of fundamental rights is a costly undertaking for the UK, she said.

Legacy of Windrush

The Windrush scandal involved people born in the Caribbean who were brought to the UK as children five years ago, despite living in the UK for 50 years, being asked by the UK Home Office to prove their citizenship status, some having been officially naturalized or without passports. have never applied for

Dozens have been deported or told they will be deported from the UK, despite being legal British nationals back home, and hundreds have suffered hardship, threats and other deprivation of their rights, leading to the resignation of the then Home Secretary in 2018.

The Working Group visited London, Birmingham, Manchester and Bristol in the course of official visits.

The experts plan to submit a report containing their findings and recommendations to the UN Human Rights Council later this year in September.

independent expert

The working group was established in 2002 following the World Conference against Racism held in Durban, South Africa the previous year.

It is composed of 5 independent experts: Catherine Namakula (Uganda) Current Chair-Reporter; Barbara Reynolds (Guyana) Current Vice Chair; Dominique Day (United States of America); Miriam Ekiudoko (Hungary).

Independent experts are not UN employees and are independent of any government or organization. They serve in an individual capacity and are not paid for their work.

