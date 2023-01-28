US authorities release police video of Tire Nichols’ death | Police News





The city of Memphis released a shocking video of the violent encounter between Tire Nichols, a 29-year-old black man, and the five police officers charged with murder in his shooting death earlier this month in the United States.

Footage from body-worn cameras and police dash was posted to the city’s Vimeo site Friday night, a day after officers were charged with second-degree murder, assault, kidnapping, official misconduct and oppression.

Footage shows the officers, all black, beating the FedEx worker for three minutes in an assault the Nichols family’s legal team has likened to the infamous 1991 police beating of the Los Angeles motorist Angeles Rodney King.

Video clip shows officers dragging Nichols from the driver’s seat of his car as he yells, Damn, I didn’t do anything, I’m just trying to get home, and force him to the ground as they order him to lie on his stomach, then squirt him in the face with pepper spray.

Get to the ground, one officer shouts, while another shouts, Tase him! Taste it!

Nichols calmly replied shortly after being wrestled to the sidewalk, OK, I’m down. Then, as the officers continue to shout, Nichols says, Man, I’m on the ground.

An officer shouts, Put your hands behind your back before I break you [expletive]. Moments later, an officer shouts: [Expletive]put your hands behind your back before I break them.

You’re really doing a lot of things right now, Nichols said aloud to the officers. I’m just trying to get home.

Stop, I’m not doing anything, he shouts a moment later.

The camera is blacked out briefly, and then Nichols can be seen running as an officer fires a Taser at him. The officers then begin to pursue Nichols.

A separate video shows a subsequent struggle after officers again caught Nichols and beat him. Two officers are seen holding him as a third kicks him, and a fourth strikes him with what appears to be a rod before another punches Nichols.

After the beating, officers circled for several minutes as Nichols leaned against the car, then collapsed in the street.

He succumbed to his injuries and died three days later while in hospital.

The five officers were fired from the police department last Saturday following their January 7 confrontation.

Al Jazeeras Gabriel Elizondo, reporting from Memphis, said the video footage was over an hour long and came in four separate clips.

Now we are waiting for the reaction, once people can digest this video, once they can see it, once they can go through this hour-long raw video that the police just released, he said. -he declares.

Elizondo said the public reaction would likely be an angry reaction and that protesters who had gathered in a park in Memphis before the video was released were already angry and calling for justice.

Police departments in New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Washington, DC, including here in Memphis, have all put their police forces on high alert in anticipation of protests that may occur later in the evening here in across the United States, depending on what the reaction is to this now-released video, he said.

The White House said it held a conference call with the mayors of several cities to update them on federal preparations for the planned release of the footage and asked the mayors to stay in regular contact in the coming days.

US police departments also took to social media after the footage emerged to condemn police brutality.

The women and men of OPD are deeply disturbed and disturbed by the released video involving Tire Nichols and members of the Memphis Police Department.

We stand with our community to speak out against this incident and all incidents of police brutality. More in the link: https://t.co/udwLBOAWA9 pic.twitter.com/WdD87DAtps

Oakland Police Department (@oaklandpoliceca) January 28, 2023

The men and women of the Vermont State Police are united in our shock and anger at the video of a blatant display of police brutality in Memphis that led to the death of #TyreNicholss. Our full statement is attached and also here: https://t.co/JFF7uZHN7a pic.twitter.com/rF3ws7ZnDt

Vermont State Police (@VTStatePolice) January 28, 2023

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis and attorneys for the Nicholss family, who viewed the video before it was released, warned ahead of time that the footage was brutal and likely to provoke outrage, while calling the public quiet.

You are going to see acts that defy humanity, Davis told CNN when describing the footage.

Davis said she expected those viewing the footage to feel outraged, but called for calm.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, representing the Nicholss family, said the video’s final words were Nichols screaming for his mother.

No mother should go through what I’m going through right now, no mother, to lose her child the violent way I lost my child, Tire Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, said Friday.

The images were likely to turn Nichols, the father of a 4-year-old described as an affable and accomplished skateboarder who recently signed up for a photography course, into the next face of America’s racial justice movement.

Nichols’ death recalled the 2020 murder of George Floyd, who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes during an arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Floyds murder, which was captured on video, sparked mass protests around the world demanding an end to police brutality and anti-black racism.

Video of the altercation that left Nichols dead also drew comparisons to video of Rodney King beating, which sparked days of riots in Los Angeles, California, that left dozens dead.

Tire Nichols=Rodney King Part 2, Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney representing the family, tweeted Friday morning. The lack of humanity shown to Tire Nichols is so disturbing on every level.

The five officers charged in the deaths of Nichols Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr, Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith have been removed from their positions after an interview investigation found they violated multiple policies, including the use of excessive force.

Four of the former officers have posted bond and been released from jail, a local CBS affiliate reported Friday. Haley remained in jail on $350,000 bond.

Tire Nichols = Rodney King, part 2

Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) January 27, 2023

In addition to charges of second degree murder, they also face charges of aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping.

At a press conference Friday alongside the Nichols family, Crump applauded authorities for bringing very significant charges against the former officers, who are black. He called for charges to be brought quickly in other cases of police brutality involving white officers.

This is the blueprint for any time officers, whether black or white, are held accountable. You can no longer tell us we have to wait six months to a year, even though we have video showing evidence of excessive force, Crump said.

Pulse

The exact circumstances of the incident remain unclear. After Nichols was arrested by police, an altercation ensued in which officers pepper sprayed him and Nichols attempted to flee on foot, local district attorney Steve Mulroy said during the hearing. announcement of the charges against the ex-officers.

They beat him to a pulp, Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, told CNN on Friday. He had bruises all over him. His head was swollen like a watermelon. Her neck was exploding from swelling. They broke his neck.

When I saw that, I knew my son was gone. Even if he had lived, he would have been a vegetable, Wells said.

At Friday’s press conference, Wells said she still hasn’t had time to mourn her son’s death. It wasn’t supposed to happen. My son was supposed to be with me today, she said.

RowVaughn Wells reacts at a press conference in Memphis on January 23, 2023 [Gerald Herbert/AP Photo]

No mother, no mother, no mother should be going through what I’m going through right now, no mother. Losing their child the violent way I lost my child.

US President Joe Biden said on Friday he was outraged and deeply pained after witnessing the violent encounter between Nichols and the police.

Like so many others, I was outraged and deeply pained to see the horrific video of the beating that resulted in the death of Tire Nichols, Biden said in a statement.

He added that the Nicholss family deserved a prompt, full and transparent investigation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/1/27/tyre-nichols-us-braces-for-release-of-fatal-police-assault-video The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos