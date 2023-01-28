How can UK companies avoid breaching the Green Claims Code?





The Green Claims Code was first issued in 2021 and is designed to help businesses offering consumer-facing products and services check whether their environmental claims are misleading as defined in UK Consumer Law. It addresses issues such as inaccurate claims, exaggerated claims, and claims that do not enable fair and meaningful comparisons.

The code made headlines this week, more than a year after it was launched, authorities confirmed plans to extensively investigate the environmental claims of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands selling products in the UK, including food and beverages. I did. , toiletries and cleaning products.

FMCG was selected as the CMA’s second area of ​​focus, following an extensive fashion survey and a more in-depth survey of fast fashion brands Asos, Boohoo and George at Asda last year.

Authorities have stated that addressing the greenwashing of the FMCG brand is important as most of the public spends significant amounts on these products and frequently purchases in these categories. Furthermore, environmental claims on FMCG packaging are extremely prevalent, with CMA’s earlier work finding claims on 91% of dishwashing products and nearly all toilet products.

After this week’s announcement, Cecilia Parker-Aranha, CMA’s Director of Consumer Protection, speaks exclusively with edie to answer frequently asked questions about code.

What exactly is a Green Claims Code?

The Green Claims Code is a list of six key principles designed to prevent companies from making misleading environmental claims about their products and services. Claims should be:

True and accurate Clear and unambiguous Do not omit or hide important/relevant information Fair and meaningful when including comparisons Full life cycle considerations Proven

This code applies only to the UK. The government has produced additional resources including videos, claims checkers and quizzes that can be accessed here.

If it turns out to be breaking the code, what next?

Parker-Aranha explains that before the CMA can investigate a particular company’s claims to assess compliance with the Code, it must first issue a consultation letter. So far, we’ve only done this for three companies: Asos, Boohoo, and George at Asda. When companies respond, the CMA publicly announces its investigation.

Upon completion of the investigation, the CMA has the power to order companies to voluntarily change their recommendations for messaging. If a business fails to do so, the CMA can initiate a lawsuit. Ultimately, you run the risk of being brought to court, and may even face fines and reputational damage. The CMA will publicly announce all litigation actions.

Parker-Aranha says it does a handful of enforcement cases, but actually has the idea of ​​pushing compliance across the sector.

We’ve seen this in other sectors in the past. We took action on the biggest sector leaders and then used them to drive change in small businesses. It has been fairly successful in making sure there is a fair playing field.

Businesses that are not investigated by the CMA will not initiate a lawsuit with the authorities. However, other organizations or individuals may seek accountability through other channels.

For example, in the past year, there have been several instances in which brand advertising has been banned in the UK by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA). ASA has banned HSBC’s campaign for what it believes is missing vital information about fossil fuel finance. Innocent Drinks’ TV commercials led some shoppers to believe the business had already made a net positive environmental impact, while Persil advertisements vaguely claimed that detergents were kinder to the planet.

Where do businesses typically break the Code?

In an ongoing investigation in the fashion sector, Parker-Arhana identifies several common themes in the kinds of claims that raise cause for concern.

she says. One is using very vague language that consumers won’t necessarily fully understand.

Another challenge for companies, in my opinion, is whether they are part of the supply chain or [proportion] They make claims about the materials they use and lead consumers into thinking that their entire product does not harm the environment.

We’ve also seen companies that are too zealous about what they’re promoting. They may not be deliberately trying to do the wrong thing, but rather pushing a specific message that gives the overall impression that everything they’re doing is great. They don’t tell the whole story about the product.

In summary, the most common problems are vague claims, exaggerated claims, and language that is not clear to consumers.

How can I avoid these pitfalls?

Parker-Arhana recognizes that providing information that is specific enough or beyond what every consumer wants to see, without turning into jargon territory, is a tough job for companies to make.

She recommends avoiding technical jargon and instead being specific about what the claim is about. For example, instead of calling a bottle eco or round, you can emphasize the use of recycled materials.

It is against the Code to claim that plastic bottles are 100% recycled when they only relate to a major part of packaging and not to smaller components. Instead, we can say that it is 100% recyclable except for the wrappers and caps. If a bottle contains a percentage of recycled plastic, it can claim to contain recycled plastic, but simple recycling is too vague to appear 100% recycled.

When it comes to the impression a claim makes, Parker-Arhana always recommends getting a second opinion. She says: It’s really important to test with your customers to see what they understand. Obviously larger companies have an easier time doing that. But it’s also important to have a quick sense check to see what people will take from a particular argument and how they understand it.

Anyway, the most important thing is to make sure you have evidence to support your claims. Parker-Arhana said that while working to date, the CMA had seen the same claim in two cases, but only one case of greenwashing. The first company had quality, up-to-date data to back up its claims, but the second company did not.

Is Greenhushing the Answer to Code Compliance?

To avoid accusations of greenwashing, some brands and businesses may not communicate much about their environmental initiatives, and instead may feel compelled to sit quietly on the information they may or may not have. This practice is known as Green Hussing. After CMA launched its fashion business, there were reports that some brands had quietly scaled back product labeling and filtering options related to the environment. A study conducted after the launch of the code found that half of UK-based marketing staff fear greenwashing.

Parker-Arhana explains that the CMA never encourages greenhushing in implementing its mandate. [this] It was meant to give businesses the confidence to tell their sustainability story. We certainly don’t want businesses not talking about this. Because it’s not good for consumers.

If consumers are deciding where to shop and environmental sustainability is important to them, they don’t want to choose a company that is disadvantaged over a company that speaks the truth.

I want businesses to understand that they are not out to get it. We’re committed to ensuring consumers have the information they need, and as businesses trying to do the right thing, we’re truly committed to sustainability, so you can have the confidence to tell our customers about it.

Parker-Arhana concluded that brands should not feel the need to be immature, as long as they have evidence to support their claims and are confident that consumers will understand them.

Are there any plans to revise the Code?

Parker-Arhana explains that the Code is designed with high-level principles and is somewhat future-proof.

Revisions may be prompted by future changes to consumer law, but at this stage it is impossible to say whether or when they will be revised.

However, Parker-Arhana emphasizes that the CMA wants to provide more information, including more specific and detailed information to businesses. One thing I’m truly conscious of is that as we go through these various investigations and reviews, we’re learning more and more about what’s needed within a particular sector. We will ponder what we can offer to businesses that will help them.

This will benefit everyone, but especially small businesses that may not have the ability to hire a consultant or add in-house experts in this area.

