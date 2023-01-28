Film “It ends with us”: everything you need to know





Blake Lively, 35, returns to the big screen!

The Gossip Girl alum will star in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s It’s Ending With Us with 39-year-old Justin Baldoni.

Based on the 2016 novel of the same name, the film will follow Lily, a woman who moves to a new town after graduating from college and meets and falls in love with a man named Ryle. Her newfound happiness isn’t long-lasting, however, as a blast from the past returns in the form of her ex-lover who turns her world upside down.

And it looks like Lively is more than ready to take on the role. Following the January 26 casting announcement, the actress debuted a new hair color on Instagram by swapping her signature blonde locks for a darker hue.

From plot points to casting details, here’s everything you need to know about It Ends with Us.

What is it about ? Books on earbuds

According to Deadline, It Ends With Us tells the story of Lily, a fresh college graduate who moves to a new town and meets and falls in love with a man named Ryle.

Although Ryle has a “complete aversion to relationships,” Lily becomes the exception to the neurosurgeon’s “no-dating rule,” says a description in the book. As the two continue to grow closer, Lily’s first love returns to her life and throws a spanner into the new life she is creating.

It Ends with Us has been published in 43 languages ​​and was the best-selling print book of 2022, cementing its place on the New York Times Bestseller list for over 90 weeks.

Who is in the cast of It ends with us? Taylor Hill/Getty; Steve Granitz/WireImage

Hoover made the casting announcements via Instagram on January 26. The author became emotional as she stood outside her childhood home and thanked her mother, whom she says the book was “vaguely inspired”, adding that her mother “got us out of a scary situation”. situation when I was little and brought us here to this house.”

She then revealed, “Our Lily is going to be played by Blake Lively. Blake Lively, y’all. She’s my dream Lily.”

Hoover also revealed that Baldoni would be playing Ryle, telling fans, “I just thought he had what it takes to play this character. The good news is he’s going to be Ryle. So we have our Ryle and our Lily. .”

She also expressed her gratitude, saying, “The little girl who slept in that room thanks you for all the support.”

Other than Lively and Baldoni, no other casting decisions have been announced for the film, including the roles of Atlas and Allysa, two other pivotal characters in the book.

Who will direct It ends with us? Blake Lively. animated blake/instagram; Getty

In addition to the news that Baldoni will lead the cast with Lively, Hoover revealed that Jane the Virgin alum will also lead the project and Lively will serve as executive producer.

Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios settled on the book in 2019 and have been working with Hoover on it ever since, reports Deadline.

Who is Colleen Hoover? Lm Otero/AP/Shutterstock

Colleen Hoover is a New York Times bestselling author who has written over 20 novels and short stories. She has garnered over two billion views on “BookTok”, sold over 20 million books and is currently the best-selling novelist in the United States, according to Deadline.

It Ends With Us won Hoover the Goodreads Choice Award for Best Romance, an award she also won in 2015 for Confess and 2017 for Without Merit, according to her website.

Confess was also adapted into a seven-episode series in 2017 and is available on Prime Video and Apple TV. The screen adaptation stars Katie Leclerc and Ryan Cooper.

When will It Ends with Us be released?

The film’s release date has yet to be revealed. The project is currently still being developed by Sony Pictures and Wayfarer Studios.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/movies/everything-to-know-about-it-ends-with-us/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos