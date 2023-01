L’Oral launches Net-Zero Salons program across the UK

LOral is partnering with climate action platform Net-Zero Now to develop the Net-Zero Salon Program. The new initiative helps salons calculate, track and reduce their emissions by setting up carbon reduction plans. The overarching goal is to certify the facility as a Net Zero Salon.

With around 31,000 salons in central England, LOral believes this initiative can help reduce industry-wide emissions. The program estimates that salon appointments emit an average of 3.1 kg of greenhouse gases and will aim to reduce this to a 2 kg standard. Doing so could reduce the industry’s emissions by a third if all salons signed up, LOral says.

LOral and Net-Zero Now will provide guidance on improving energy efficiency, transitioning to renewable energy, and improving waste disposal and management. Water consumption, heating and encouraging employees to travel more sustainably are also key areas of guidance provided through the program.

LOral UK & Irelands Managing Director Thierry Cheval said:

We are committed to supporting the future of the sector and we look forward to seeing salons across the UK and Ireland join the program as the industry works to take action to reduce climate.

In 2020, L’Oréal announced comprehensive sustainability targets, promising to reach carbon neutrality by 2025, cut carbon emissions in half, use 100% renewable energy and make all plastic packaging from recycled or bio-based sources. I did.

A 100m fund has also been set up to regenerate the natural environment. The 50m Fund for Natural Regeneration will be used to fund marine and forest ecosystem restoration projects that create new socio-economic development opportunities for the populations that depend on these ecosystems.

The Net-Zero Salons program forms part of this sustainability roadmap and contributes to the existing Hairstylists for the Future program, which has helped salons reduce water use and waste. Lorial is partnering with the Green Salon Collective to bring salons a water-saving showerhead, which is due to launch this year.

Commenting on the announcement, British Beauty Council Chief Executive Millie Kendall said: It not only inspires confidence and promotes well-being, it has the power to advocate for positive change that affects consumer habits not only from a business perspective, but also on important topics like sustainability.

This new Net-Zero salons program, coupled with LOrals’ new training offerings to help upskill hairdressers about sustainability, is really empowering the salon sector to do its part and take action.

