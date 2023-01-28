Columbus will host the US Figure Skating Championships in 2024





The championships will take place from January 22 to January 28, 2024 at Nationwide Arena.

COLUMBUS, Ohio For the first time in city history, Columbus is hosting the 2024 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

The championships will be held January 22-28, 2024 at Nationwide Arena. Results from the seven-day event will help determine the national champions.

Olympians like Nathan Chen and Kristi Yamaguchi have competed in championships in the past before skating for Olympic gold.

Alumni of the US Figure Skating Championship and former Olympians with ties to the Columbus area include Livvy Schilling (2020 US Figure Skating Championships), Marcy Hinzmann (2006 Winter Olympics), Aaron Parchem (USA Olympics Winter 2006), Tatiana Ratchkova (1992 Winter Olympics), Valerie Marcoux-Pavlas (2006 Winter Olympics) and Alexie Miekoski (2016 US Figure Skating Championships.)

The full list of athletes qualified to compete in the 2024 championships will be announced in the fall of 2023 after all qualifying competitions have concluded, according to a release from the Greater Columbus Sports Commission.

We are excited to bring the U.S. Figure Skating Championships and High Performance Development Camp to Columbus for the first time in 2024, said Linda Logan, CEO and Chair of the Greater Columbus Sports Commission. Hosting the championships has been a goal for our city since the early days of the Sports Commission. Our local organizing committee and the figure skating community are passionate about raising the profile of this event by creating memorable experiences for athletes, fans and all who come to visit.

In past events, the championship has generated more than $15 million in estimated economic impact in the host city market, the statement said.

USA Figure Skating is thrilled to host this prestigious event for the first time in Columbus, said Tracy Marek, General Manager of USA Figure Skating. Nationwide Arena offers the unique advantage of housing two rinks under one roof for a smooth transition from training to competition for our competing athletes. Additionally, its central location in downtown Columbus creates an accessible, friendly and energetic atmosphere that will make it an exciting destination for competitors, coaches, their families and fans.

In 2016, Columbus hosted the annual USA Figure Skating Meeting. Tickets for the championships will go on sale this spring.

