China could be at war with the United States in two years, a top Air Force general has predicted in an explosive and unusual memo to troops under his command, claiming a shorter time before a potential conflict than other senior US defense officials.

Gen. Michael A. Minihan, who as Air Mobility Command chief oversees the service fleet of transport and tanker aircraft, warned personnel to ramp up their combat preparations, citing the aspirations of the Chinese President Xi Jinping and the possibility that Americans won’t pay attention until it’s too late.

Hope I’m wrong, Minihan wrote. My instinct tells me that we will fight in 2025. Xi got his third term and established his war council in October 2022. Presidential elections in Taiwan will be held in 2024 and will offer Xi a reason. The US presidential elections will be held in 2024 and will give Xi a distracted America. Xi’s team, reason and opportunity are all lined up for 2025.

Minihan then orders weapon-skilled airmen to fire a clip at a 7-meter target, knowing full well that unrepentant lethality matters most in February.

Aim for the head, he said.

Minihans’ memo encourages the thousands of soldiers under his command to prepare for war in several other ways. All staff who report to him should consider their personal affairs and be more aggressive about training, he orders.

Run deliberately, not recklessly, he writes. If you’re comfortable with your approach to training, then you’re not taking enough risks.

The memo, first reported Friday by NBC News, is dated Feb. 1, which is still days away, and has been distributed to subordinate Minihans commanders. An Air Force spokeswoman, Maj. Hope Cronin, verified its authenticity, writing in a statement shared with media after the memo began circulating on social media that the order de Minihans builds on the foundational efforts of Air Mobility Command over the past year to prepare air mobility forces for the future. conflict, if deterrence fails.

A Pentagon spokesman, Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said Friday that the US National Defense Strategy makes clear that China is the Department of Defense’s challenge and that US officials are working with allies and partners to preserve a peaceful Indo-Pacific, free and open.

A US defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue, said Minihans’ comments are not representative of the department’s view on China.

Prior to taking over Air Mobility Command in 2021, Minihan served in a variety of influential positions in the Pacific beginning in 2013. They include a stint as deputy commander of Indo-Pacific Command, under China and from Taiwan, from September 2019 to August 2021.

The generals’ memo coincides with a Pentagon effort to reset 20 years of counterinsurgency wars in the Middle East and as the Biden administration continues to equip Ukraine with billions of dollars in security aid as it tries to fight against a Russian invasion.

Senior US officials have warned for some time that an ascendant China could launch an assault on Taiwan, which is governed independently. The Defense Department under President Biden and his predecessor, President Donald Trump, has said China is its top long-term concern, citing Beijing’s rapid military expansion and assertive behavior in recent years.

But U.S. officials offered mixed messages on whether and when China might try to take Taiwan. In 2021, Admiral Phil Davidson, then head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, predicted that Beijing could make such an attempt by 2027. This timeline has since been dubbed the Davidson window by some national security scholars.

Senior Navy officer Admiral Mike Gilday said in October that his service needed to prepare for a window of 2022 or potentially a window of 2023. I can’t rule that out. I don’t mean to be alarmist by saying that at all, it’s just that we can’t wish for that.

In light of its concerns about China, the Pentagon has sought to expand military partnerships with willing partners throughout the Pacific. This month, the US and Japanese governments revealed that a Marine Corps unit on the Japanese island of Okinawa would be transformed into a force capable of island hopping in the region and directing missiles at long range on opponents.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, speaking January 11 at a press conference alongside Japanese officials, said the United States had observed highly provocative behavior by Chinese forces in an effort to enforce international standards. But he also played down fears that China could soon launch an assault on Taiwan.

We’ve seen increased activity in airline business, Austin said. We have seen an increase in surface vessel activity around Taiwan. And again, we believe they are trying to establish a new normal, but whether or not that means an invasion is imminent, I seriously doubt.

Minihan, who entered the Air Force as a C-130 pilot, has already drawn attention for his shrill and colorful language.

In September, he told a military conference outside Washington that the Air Force had caused our nation’s largest pile of dead enemies in the US military.

Lethality matters most, he added, according to Task & Purpose, a military publication. When you can kill your enemy, every part of your life is better. Your food tastes better. Your couple is stronger.

