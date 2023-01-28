Fans believe The Last Of Us has found its actress Abby for season 2





The last of us part 2

The naughty dog

On Friday, HBO confirmed the inevitable, that The Last of Us megahit would indeed be renewed for Season 2. This comes after the biggest one-to-two week viewership boost in HBO history, so it was a lost conclusion for the high-scoring, highly-watched series.

While some fans are debating what exactly Season 2 will look like, Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin have already been clear on this. Season 1 will indeed end all of The Last of Us Part 1. Season 2 will begin The Last of Us Part 2, the second game, without some sort of long interlude in the intervening years. And Mazin said that since Part 2 is so big, it’s likely to take more than a season to cover.

Easily one of the biggest questions about the Part 2 adaptation is the casting of Abby, who basically has half or more of this game’s narrative, though I won’t spoil her exact role here. And fans believe they think they know who the show wants as Abby. That would be actress Shannon Berry.

Shannon Berry

The Savages

I guess you don’t know who she is. Berry’s biggest role to date was playing Dot in The Wilds, a short-lived two-season Amazon show about children surviving on an island, Lord of the Flies-style. As you can see, at least the facial resemblance between Berry and Abby is quite similar.

But it’s more than just looks-based fan-casting. This theory is believed to have merit, as Neil Druckmann himself quite recently followed Shannon Berry on Instagram. Mazin didn’t, but he hardly follows anyone. As for Berry herself? She recently followed Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsay, Neil Druckmann and the official Last of Us account on Instagram. I mean she might just be a big fan like all of us, but people believe there’s some importance attached to Druckmann following her as well.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 04: Shannon Berry attends an exclusive screening of ‘The Wilds’ at… [+] The Millwick on May 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Amazon Studios)

Getty Images for Amazon Studios

Berry is the right age. She’s 23, and Abby is supposed to be in her early twenties, just a bit older than Ellie during the events of Part 2. Bella Ramsey is 19, although she doesn’t look it. There have been talks about whether Ramsey would be recast for a time jump between seasons/games, but I highly doubt it.

Of course, the unspoken question is, does Berry, or any actress, take incredible turns to pull off Abby’s sheer physique, which is central to her character? Abby is famous for her bulk and her in-game body was based on CrossFit star Colleen Fotsch. But this is Hollywood, and with studio-appointed coaches, anyone can be anything, just ask Christian Bale. I was checking to see if Berry was posting from any CrossFit gyms in preparation for the potential role, but didn’t see anything online.

At the moment, this is all just speculation based on Berry’s looks and some Instagram followings. Sure, she looks the part, but if the show has seen hundreds of actresses for Ellie, they could do the same for Abby. Well, we have to wait and see.

