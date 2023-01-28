US four-star general warns of war with China in 2025





WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) – A four-star U.S. Air Force general said in a memo his instincts told him the United States would fight China within the next two years, comments that he said Pentagon officials, were inconsistent with US military assessments.

“I hope I’m wrong,” wrote Gen. Mike Minihan, who heads Air Mobility Command, to its roughly 110,000 members. “My gut tells me I will fight in 2025.”

The letter was dated February 1 but was sent on Friday.

The general’s views do not represent the Pentagon but show the concern of the highest levels of the US military over a possible attempt by China to exert control over Taiwan, which China claims as territory. The United States and Taiwan will hold presidential elections in 2024, potentially creating an opportunity for China to take military action, Minihan wrote.

“These comments are not representative of the department’s view on China,” a US defense official said.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said earlier this month that he seriously doubted China’s increased military activity near the Taiwan Strait was a sign of an impending invasion of the island by Beijing. .

China has stepped up diplomatic, military and economic pressure in recent years on the self-governing island to accept Beijing’s rule. Taiwan’s government says it wants peace but will defend itself if attacked.

Reuters reviewed a copy of Minihan’s memo, which was first reported by NBC News.

In response to a request for comment, Air Force Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said in a statement that military competition with China is a central challenge.

“Our goal remains to work alongside allies and partners to preserve a peaceful, free and open Indo-Pacific,” he said.

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Ted Hesson in Washington; Editing by Daniel Wallis

