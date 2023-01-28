Blacks in Britain ‘live in fear’ of racism, UN experts say | british news





Black people in the UK “live in fear” due to structural, institutional and systemic racism, according to the United Nations Working Group.

Experts who traveled across the UK in 10 days warned that people of African descent continue to face racism and violations of their fundamental rights.

It also highlighted the “trauma” felt by those experiencing racism, especially in the criminal justice system.

“What we overwhelmingly found was that the conversation about racism was a culture of fear, a culture of denial, which usually included gaslighting and the outlawing of very credible claims,” ​​said Dominique Day, the group’s human rights expert.

The group found fear in the Black community to be “pervasive” and widespread across sectors, including but not limited to asylum seekers, the Windrush generation, people living in social housing, and parents experiencing social welfare surveillance.

“It was widespread, it transcended sectors, generations and income levels, but it was a true feature of everyday life for many black people here,” said Ms Day.

Olamide said she was arrested by British transport police when she was 17 years old because of a mistaken identity.

He said he was “handled” by two police officers. His face was pressed against the pavement and his handcuffs were so tight that he was bleeding.

“I’ve seen this happen in movies and I’ve seen it happen to other people, but I never thought it would happen to me,” he said.

“I’ve never committed a crime. I’ve never done anything illegal, but I’ve had to go through something that shouldn’t have happened to me. I’m upset.”

In response to the complaint, UK Transport Police said:

“This was explained in a letter to the complainant, acknowledging that communication with him during the incident could have been better and helped defuse the situation.

“UK Transport Police have apologized to the boy and his family and the officers involved have learned a lesson.”

Image: Olamide said she was constantly afraid of being stopped by the police.

‘Race Solitaire’

Olamide said the incident not only left him with physical scars, but also psychological scars.

“Every time I hear the siren, I still freak out even though I haven’t done anything wrong. But they can randomly call me and arrest me the same way they did before.

“So I live in constant fear that I will be arrested, that the police will stop me, or that something bad will happen to me,” he said.

When asked if he agreed with the working group’s finding that racism is often dismissed, he quickly nodded.

“Yes,” he explained, when he told police he felt he was treated unfairly because of the color of his skin, and was told he was “playing the race card.”

“Too many times people said, ‘Come on, the race card,’ as if we were using it as a defense mechanism.

“I use it because I know when something is wrong.”

The United Nations Working Group on African Experts also met with representatives from UK central and local government, including the Department for Equality.

It found several positives, highlighting that countries are “leaders” in data collection and good data practices.

But the group found loopholes in the government’s plan to address discrimination in a way that “focuses on equality of opportunity, not equality of outcome.”

Experts say this is a failure to acknowledge or face how opportunities for people of African descent have been eroded in all aspects of society.

‘to justify inaction’

Ms Day described the government’s approach as “pretzels with a twist” and was “very obvious at the highest levels of government”.

This is not the first time a working group has visited the UK. They said they were invited in 2012, but the situation for people of African descent seems to have deteriorated a lot.

Instead of addressing the human rights of people of African descent, the working group said, “we saw really complex narratives trying to justify inaction”.

Experts urged all stakeholders, including governments, to do more to ensure the rebuilding, restoration and reconciliation of the country and its people.

Image: Ms Day said the government’s approach was like ‘twisting a pretzel’.

They plan to submit a report containing their findings and recommendations to the UN Human Rights Council in September 2023.

However, Ms Day added: “There are enough reports, enough recommendations, and enough data.

A government spokesperson said it “strongly” rejects most of the findings, claiming that the report “misrepresents people of African descent as a single homogenous group”.

He said the findings present a “superficial analysis” of a complex issue that fails to look at all possible causes of inequality, not just race.

A spokesperson said: “We are proud that the UK is an open, tolerant and welcoming country, but its hard-earned global reputation is not properly reflected in this report.”

“We are not complacent and acknowledge that some people experience racism in the UK, but we make it very clear that this has no place in our society and must be eradicated.”

They said the government had “made great strides most recently in addressing racial and ethnic disparities through our groundbreaking Inclusive UK Strategy”.

“Instead of sowing division, we should celebrate the fact that we are committed to giving everyone in every community, in every corner of the UK, the opportunity to thrive and succeed,” the spokesperson added.

