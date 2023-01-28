Medicare Negotiating Drug Prices Likely Will Save US Billions, Study Says





A provision in the Inflation Reduction Act that allows Medicare to negotiate the prices of the most expensive prescription drugs each year will likely save the United States billions of dollars as long as the pharmaceutical industry does not not interfere, according to a study published Friday in the JAMA Health Forum.

Beginning in 2026, Medicare will begin negotiating the price of the 10 drugs that cost the federal government the most, followed by 15 more drugs in 2027, 15 more drugs in 2028, and 20 more drugs each year thereafter.

Researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School estimated how much money the new policy would have saved the United States if it had been in effect from 2018 to 2020, the most recent years for which data is available on Medicare spending.

They identified 40 drugs that would have been selected by Medicare for drug price negotiation under the law’s inflation-reduction provision.

Under the policy, the negotiation process applies to drugs that have been on the market for a certain time nine years for drugs and 13 years for biologics and only if the drug has no comparable alternative, like a generic.

Most drugs on the 2018 to 2020 list were reimbursed under Part D of the Medicare Benefit which covers prescription drugs taken at home, although a handful fell under Part B of the Medicare Benefit which covers drugs administered in a hospital or infusion center.

The researchers simulated negotiated prices using a so-called ceiling price, which is at least 25% lower than the average price drugmakers charge non-governmental entities, such as private health insurance providers. According to the Inflation Reduction Act, the maximum negotiated price must be lower than this ceiling price.

The researchers found that Medicare’s drug negotiation clause saved the United States $26.5 billion, or 5% of all drug spending, over those three years.

“That’s a pretty big reduction in spending on a very small number of drugs,” said the study’s lead author, Dr. Benjamin Rome, a primary care physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and an instructor at Harvard. Medical School.

Robin Feldman, a pharmaceutical law and intellectual property expert at the University of California, San Francisco School of Law (formerly the University of California, Hastings), said the study “shows what is possible,” assuming the pharmaceutical industry does not undermine the impact of the law before it comes into effect.

“Drug companies are likely to fight vigorously against the interpretation of each provision so that the hammer does not fall on their drugs,” said Feldman, who was not involved in the study.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said earlier this month it was still working on its plan to figure out exactly how it would implement negotiations with drugmakers. It plans to release a list of the top 10 drugs it will target for drug price negotiation by September.

In the meantime, Tricia Neuman, a Medicare expert with KFF, formerly known as the Kaiser Family Foundation, said many pharmaceutical industry players are likely looking for ways to circumvent provisions that affect their ability to keep their profits high.

“I don’t think anyone would be surprised to see the industry pull back,” said Neuman, who was not involved in the study.

Rome, the study’s author, said one way drug companies can get around the law is to allow a few select manufacturers to create generic versions of their drugs before they go to market.

They could also avoid negotiation through “convergence,” he said, which occurs when a drugmaker makes incremental changes to its product and then reintroduces it to the market in a reformulated version.

Still, he said, Medicare’s ability to negotiate drug prices should save the United States money in the long run.

It should provide “very, very deep discounts,” he said.

Follow NBC HEALT on Twitter and Facebook.

