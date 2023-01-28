This week we revealed the impact of Brexit on UK architecture studios.





This week in Dezeen we published a survey showing that 84% of UK architecture studios three years after leaving the EU want to reverse the Brexit “catastrophe” and rejoin the EU.

Dezeen’s features editor Nat Barker, speaking with 50 architectural studios about their experiences doing business post-Brexit, found that 9 out of 10 firms thought leaving the EU hindered their ability to do business.

Worldwide studios and small offices with 15 or fewer employees, including Foster + Partners and BDP, participated in the survey. We also reported on plans for Somerset-based Invisible Studios to move out of the UK in direct response to Brexit.

The architect spoke to Dezeen about retrofitting the house with insulation.

Another study that made headlines this week comes from the University of Cambridge and found that the energy savings achieved by insulating British homes are canceled out within four years due to increased energy use.

To combat this “kickback effect” and ensure that energy savings are sustained in the long run, the researchers concluded that insulation installations must be accompanied by financial incentives and regulations to change people’s behavior.

At the same time, a series of British architects spoke to Dezeen about the challenges of completing energy-driven renovations in their homes in light of the UK’s aging housing stock.

We started the Dezeen In Depth newsletter.

Also this week we launched Dezeen In Depth. Published the last Friday of each month, our latest newsletter dives deeper into some of the biggest stories that define architecture and design.

The first edition includes exclusive interviews with architect Norman Foster and input from historian Holly Nielsen, who explores technology companies’ ownership of the metaverse.

Aranya is one of 10 projects by the late Balkrishna Doshi.

After Balkrishna Doshi died at the age of 95, we rounded up 10 of the architect’s most memorable projects, including the Aranya Low-Cost Housing development in Indore (above) built in 1989.

During his lifetime, Doshi was not only awarded the RIBA Royal Gold Medal, but was also the first Indian architect to be awarded the Pritzker Architecture Prize.

Schiaparelli created a black gown adorned with a faux lion head.

In design news, French fashion house Schiaparelli kicked off Paris Couture Week with its latest couture show featuring three controversial gowns adorned with faux lion, wolf and leopard heads.

Also in Paris, Dutch brand Viktor & Rolf presented a swivel gown positioned at an unconventional angle. Meanwhile, Italian brand Fendi has transformed its headquarters into a “roller disco pinball machine” to create a runway for its fall-winter 2023 menswear show in Milan.

Courtyard Residence is a concrete home in Melbourne.

Dezeen’s popular projects this week range from a Melbourne home by FGR Architects hidden behind concrete walls to an elevated timber cabin by Hebra Arquitectos in Chile and a Venice Beach bungalow by architecture studio Design, Bitches.

Our latest lookbook collects bedrooms with an earthy palette and interiors with statement carpets.

