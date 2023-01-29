Biden and Pence documents reveal America’s overclassification crisis, expert says | United States national security





Donald Trump was caught with classified documents and Democrats were outraged. Joe Biden was caught with classified documents and Republicans were outraged. Mike Pence was caught with classified documents and it became clear there might be a bigger problem here.

America has an overclassification crisis, critics say. Since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, Washington has been overzealous in defining government secrets. Politicians and officials can all too easily fall for this secrecy industrial complex, but the biggest losers are the American people deprived of democratic accountability.

Among the prominent voices calling for reform is Jameel Jaffer, executive director of the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University in New York. Previously with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), he led court battles in landmark post-9/11 cases related to national security and individual rights.

Jaffer makes no apologies for former President Trump, who amassed about 300 documents with classified marks at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and resisted Justice Department efforts to retrieve them. He views the Biden and Pence cases as different because, as far as is known, they inadvertently left classified documents at their respective homes in Delaware and Indiana and willingly turned them over to authorities.

Jaffer would have expected former vice presidents to be more cautious, but argues there is a more fundamental point: the failure of a process in which the government classifies about 50 million documents each year, which costing taxpayers about $18 billion without declassifying them at about the same rate.

There’s too much classified information. Too many people have access to classified secrets Jameel Jaffer

The biggest scandal here is not one particular episode involving the mishandling of classified information, but rather the classification system itself, which is totally broken in a way that is bad not only for national security but for democracy, Jaffer, 51, said this week by phone from Brooklyn, New York.

There’s too much classified information. Too many people have access to classified secrets. Much of the information is classified for the wrong reasons because its disclosure would embarrass someone or be embarrassing or subject government officials to the scrutiny they would rather not have.

The special advocates’ investigations into Trump and Biden are just the tip of the iceberg.

This week, the National Archives wrote to representatives of living former presidents and vice presidents asking them to check their personal papers in case classified documents are still among them. Former officials at all levels of government discover they are in possession of classified documents and turn them over to authorities at least several times a year, the Associated Press reported.

Why all this secrecy? One explanation is incentives. Classification can be useful for a government official seeking to cover up incompetence, preserve a bureaucratic monopoly over a particular set of facts, or keep a rival government agency in the dark. Conversely, there is no sanction for keeping even trivial or unnecessary information secret, and no mechanism for declassification in the public interest.

One consequence of this runaway effect is that the national security bureaucracy suffers from classification overload: when everything is secret, nothing is secret. Jaffer commented: This has national security implications because it means it’s harder to track and protect secrets that really need to be kept secret.

It also breeds a kind of cynicism because people see, on the one hand, high officials talking about the sensitivity of these secrets and, on the other hand, treating the documents with this kind of negligence.

There is a double standard, he added, between how senior officials and junior employees are treated when they mishandle classified documents. This too is bad for national security because it demoralizes employees of the intelligence community.

The rapacious classification also weighs on democracy. Much of the information the public needs is unduly kept out of the public domain and as a result public debate on important issues such as foreign policy and war and counter-terrorism policy is impoverished or, even worse, distorted by unnecessary secrecy.

Jaffer learned this first hand at the ACLU, which he had joined as a volunteer to defend those detained during raids in immigrant communities around New York in the weeks following 9/11. Over the next 14 years, he worked on cases related to CIA black sites, prisoner interrogation and torture, indefinite detention, the drone campaign, and warrantless wiretapping.

He added: The government made bad decisions in secret, and by the time the public learned of those decisions, it was too late to avoid some of the costs.

9/11 marked a turning point after decades in which classification focused primarily on quiet wars abroad or the development of weapons, including nuclear ones. The reaction to the attacks on New York and Washington changed the character of government secrets and brought them much closer to home.

Jaffer commented: After 9/11, much of this had much more direct implications for individual rights, including the constitutional rights of Americans. There is a difference between what the government does in Southeast Asia and what it does here in New York.

There’s a difference between keeping the specs of a particular weapon a secret and keeping secret the fact that you’re torturing prisoners in overseas black sites or engaging in trolling monitoring of phone calls and emails. American emails. These are different kinds of secrets: they concern government policy, the extent of government power, the meaning of individual rights. The public has a much greater interest in informed public debate on these kinds of issues.

If the system is broken, what can be done to fix it? Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama have sought to encourage declassification with limited success. Jaffer would like to see an institution outside the executive branch, perhaps the judiciary, empowered to release national security information when the public interest outweighs the need for secrecy.

If you sue for national security information and the government says that information is classified, that’s it Jameel Jaffer

One of the fundamental flaws in our national security system is that the balancing of the public interest never occurs. No one is responsible for examining the possibility that the government has an interest in keeping something secret, but the public interest in disclosing is greater.

There is no balancing of the public interest in the context of freedom of information law. If you sue for national security information and the government says that information is classified, that’s it. The judges do not say then, does it really have to be classified? But they should be empowered to do so. It would be a major reform.

The Espionage Act of 1917 is also long overdue for rewriting, according to Jaffer.

In the 20th century, only one person, Samuel Loring Morison, was convicted under the law for sharing information with the press (he was pardoned by Clinton in 2001). But after 9/11, the Democratic and Republican administrations used it aggressively to target journalists like Reality Winner, Terry Albury and Chelsea Manning.

More recently, the government invoked the Espionage Act to prosecute a publisher: Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, whose methods Jaffer compares to those of journalists reporting on national issues. They communicate confidentially with their sources, protect the identity of their sources, solicit classified information, publish government secrets.

These are the things that Assange is being sued for and that national security journalists engage in all the time and must engage in to do the job we want them to do. This is why I view the Assange case as such a threat to press freedom.

Jaffer is not an absolutist who wants to put all information in the public domain. But he also doesn’t accept that leaking government secrets is an existential threat.

The much bigger problem is not that sensitive information is dangerously disclosed, but rather that important information, crucial to the public’s ability to understand government policy, and crucial to the democratic legitimacy of government policy, is withheld so unjustified, he said.

What we need is bottom-up reform of the entire classification system, including the Espionage Act. I don’t think it’s a system that serves us well. The fact that the system is so broken has very significant costs for our society, and it is bad not only for public debate and for democracy, but also for national security.

