British regional airline Flybe suspends transactions and cancels all flights.





Second collapse in three years 276 employees laid off by managers About 75,000 customers have future bookings Damage caused by delays in aircraft deliveries Rivals see demand rebound

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) – British regional carrier Flybe suspended operations for the second time in three years on Saturday, canceling all flights and cutting 276 staff.

A statement on the Flybe website says the airline, which operates scheduled services across the UK and to Amsterdam and Geneva from Belfast, Birmingham and Heathrow, has gone into administration, a form of creditor protection.

“Flybe has now suspended the deal and all flights operated by Flybe to and from the UK have been canceled and will not be rescheduled,” he said.

I advised people flying in not to go to the airport.

A spokesperson for Administrator Interpath Advisory said approximately 75,000 Flybe customers now have future reservations that will not be honored.

Birmingham-based Flybe operated 21 routes to 17 destinations in the UK and across Europe using eight leased Q400 turboprop aircraft.

Interpath’s David Pike and Mike Pink have been appointed co-managers of Flybe.

Pike said the Flybe has struggled to withstand multiple bumps since it was relaunched last year. In particular, late deliveries of 17 aircraft from lessors severely undermined efforts to build capacity and remain competitive.

He said scaled-down elements of Flybe’s operating platform would be preserved for a short period while the possibility of a rescue deal exists. He encouraged stakeholders to reach out urgently.

An Interpath spokesperson said 45 of Flybe’s 321 strong workforce have been retained for the time being.

The UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said it would provide advice and information to affected passengers.

“It’s always sad to see airlines go into administration, and we know that Flybe’s decision to suspend transactions will be painful for all of our employees and customers,” said Paul Smith, CAA’s Director of Consumer Affairs.

Due to lockdown measures in the UK’s COVID-19 pandemic, Flybe entered administration for the first time in March 2020, impacting 2,400 jobs.

In October 2020 it was sold to Thyme Opco Ltd, a company managed by Cyrus Capital, and in April 2022 it resumed flying, albeit on a smaller scale.

Flybe’s demise contrasts with the increased demand for air travel since the pandemic.

Europe’s biggest airlines, low-cost carrier Ryanair (RYA.I) and British easyJet (EZJ.L), have reported record bookings for the summer holiday season.

Louis Hai, a transport spokesman for the opposition Labor Party, said Flybe’s collapse was “devastating news” for its employees and customers.

“The protections for passengers are not strong enough and ministers have been sitting on their feet for years and have failed to introduce the long-promised airline bankruptcy laws,” she said.

The Unite union said the government had not learned any lessons from Flybe’s first meltdown.

Reporting: Edited by Mrinmay Dey and Akriti Sharma from Bengaluru and James Davey, William Mallard and Jason Neely from London

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

