Japan and the Netherlands join the United States with strict chip controls on China





After years of lobbying from Washington, Japan and the Netherlands agreed on Friday to tighten restrictions on the export of chipmaking technology to Chinese companies. News of the deal was reported by Bloomberg, the Financial Times and the New York Times.

The controls are designed to limit China’s ability to increase its own domestic chip production and come after the Biden administration announced similar restrictions in October 2022. The fear is that easier access to advanced semiconductors will enable China to strengthen its military and artificial intelligence capabilities. .

There are no plans to publicly announce the deal, and it could take Japan and the Netherlands months to finalize legal arrangements, according to Bloomberg.

This is such a sensitive subject that the Dutch government chooses to communicate diligently, which means that we only communicate in a very limited way, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told a press conference on Friday, asked about the deal.

ASML is the company most critically affected by the Dutch restrictions. It is the only company in the world to produce so-called ultraviolet lithography machines, which are essential for the production of advanced semiconductors. CNBC previously reported that the company was already unable to ship its advanced extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machine to China, but could still ship older deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography machines.

If they can’t get these machines, they will develop them themselves

The new restrictions should prevent the sale of at least some of these DUV machines, Bloomberg previously noted, which will further limit the ability of Chinese companies to produce advanced chips and set up production lines. ASML CEO Peter Wennink previously told CNBC that China will account for about 15% of the company’s sales in 2022.

Wennink said any restrictions are unlikely to prevent China from possibly building its own versions of the machines. If they can’t get those machines, they’ll develop them themselves, Wennink told Bloomberg. It will take time, but they will eventually get there.

On the Japanese side, the restrictions are expected to impact companies such as Nikon and Tokyo Electron.

In addition to cutting exports to China, the White House has used its influence to boost domestic chip production. President Joe Biden signed the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act last August, which includes $52 billion in subsidies for semiconductor manufacturing. Intel, TSMC and Samsung have all announced or are actively building new semiconductor manufacturing facilities in the United States.

