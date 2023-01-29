The Masked Singer UK’s latest reveal was that she was pregnant at the time of filming.





The Masked Singer UK spoilers ahead.

ITV released another episode of series 4 of The Masked Singer UK this evening (January 28th), which saw the Canadian actress and comedian identify herself as a dove.

Hosted by presenter Joel Dommett and with a jury of Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan, recent shows have welcomed performers such as Fawn, Otter, Jacket Potato and Rhino.

However, after finishing in the bottom two in the audience vote and the judges giving her a murderous blow, Katherine Ryan, who was pregnant at the time of filming and was only weeks away from giving birth, stepped out of the costume.

This content is from Twitter. You can find the same content in a different format or find more information on that website.

RELATED: The Masked Singer’s Martin Kemp responds to judges’ criticism of his song

Katherine told Joel about her choice of Cheryl’s ‘Fight for This Love’. Song.”

In a gasp, the actress (catch her on Netflix’s The Duchess) revealed: “One month left. [of pregnancy]. Most of the time I have baby feet in my lungs and it’s actually harder than I thought!”

Bandicoot TVITV

Even Katherine, who was the subject of a Louis Theroux documentary last year, couldn’t tell her daughter Violet about The Masked Singer UK.

So, Violet must have found a surprise when the family sat down together to watch the episode.

ITV

RELATED: The Masked Singer UK Reveals Another Famous Face

Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy for its Screen Sisters series in June, the former Mock the Week star spoke candidly about motherhood and women’s opportunities in the TV industry.

You can read it right here.

The Masked Singer and The Masked Dancer are broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX.

