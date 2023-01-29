Could the tech layoffs spread to the rest of the US economy? DW 01/28/2023





First a trickle, then a stream and now a torrent. America’s tech giants are cutting thousands of jobs almost every day. The darlings of COVID-19 lockdowns saw their profits shrink as life returned to normal after months of staring at screens.

During times of pandemic booms, the workforces of Microsoft, Google, Amazon and Facebook’s parent company Meta swelled due to overzealous hiring as demand for their products and services soared. But as inflation, high for decades, took hold and operating costs soared, Silicon Valley had no choice but to cut the grease.

Tech companies have collectively cut more than 330,000 jobs in the past 12 months, according to a tally by search platform TrueUp, including nearly 90,000 since the start of this year.

With inflation still stubbornly high, interest rates rising, and growth slowing, the natural conclusion is that woes in the tech sector will quickly spread throughout the US economy. But economists cited several reasons why further layoffs could be limited.

Spotify is among the tech platforms that have seen record growth during the COVID lockdownsImage: Thomas Trutschel/photothek/picture alliance

“Employment in the tech sector is up about 8% from pre-pandemic levels, while total employment is just above pre-pandemic levels,” Olu said. Sonola, head of US regional economy at Fitch Ratings, to DW. “This suggests that the sector has overhired in 2021 and 2022 by around 200,000 to 300,000 jobs.”

Big names like Twitter, Spotify and Tesla represent the future trajectory of the US economy, so any negative news is more likely to grab headlines and skew public perceptions. But large numbers of workers in all industries change jobs every day, as the United States has one of the most flexible labor markets in the world.

“The number of layoffs [across the US economy] each month is about 1.5 million,” said Karen Dynan, nonresident senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, compared to 30,000 per month in the tech sector. [tech] the layoffs have received a lot of attention, however, their direct effect on overall employment in the United States is limited.”

US consumer spending is still high, but not enough to stop Amazon from laying off staff Image: George Frey/Getty Images Many tech companies are still hiring

While some tech companies have cut jobs, many others are still recruiting aggressively thanks to a boiling job market that has left employers across multiple sectors struggling to fill vacancies and workers demanding higher wages.

An analysis of job boards by TrueUp on Friday found more than 179,000 vacancies at big tech, startups and so-called unicorn new private companies worth at least $1 billion (0. 92 billion). A survey by ZipRecruit last month found that four out of five laid-off American tech workers found new jobs within three months.

Eight of the 10 highest ranked jobs in the United States are still in technology positions, including developers, engineers and machine learning, according to a ranking by Indeed.com, offering tech candidates the best job prospects in all sectors in 2023.

Many of the announced job losses also affect employees outside the United States.

Despite Inflation, US Spending Madness Continues

Economists are divided on whether the United States will enter a recession this year as consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, remains strong.

Consumption fell slightly in November and December, according to the US Department of Commerce. Credit card debt also increases evidence that Americans need to borrow more to maintain spending levels, which is likely unsustainable.

A clear sign of a recession would be an increase in overall unemployment, but the unemployment figure fell from 0.2% to 3.5% in December. The number of people applying for unemployment welfare for the first time hit a historic low last week of 190,000.

Some job losses but no slaughter

“We are seeing signs of easing pressures in the labor market, wage growth is slowing, the use of temporary workers is decreasing, job openings are starting to shrink. So we are likely to see a resumption of layoffs in the labor market. work in general,” Dynan said. said.

Fitch’s Sonola thinks the labor market will “cool down significantly” in 2023, but doesn’t expect layoffs in the tech sector to spread to the broader job market.

Few analysts expect the same rise in unemployment as during the 2007/8 financial crisis, when the unemployment figure in the United States reached 7.5%.

“At most, I see unemployment climbing to 5% from the current all-time low of 3.5% in the United States,” Karin Kimbrough, chief economist at LinkedIn, told CNBC.

Many businesses in multiple sectors, including education, healthcare and retail, are still struggling to hire new workers. To tempt them, grocery giant Walmart said this month it would raise wages to more than $17.50 an hour after already raising pay several times during the pandemic. In 2021, the retailer’s starting salary was $12.

Many US retailers have repeatedly raised wages to attract workers Image: AP The labor market remains tight

Rival chains Target and Costco have taken similar action and are seen as unlikely to cut jobs as long as demand remains strong.

“Companies are very reluctant to lay off workers because they have struggled so much in terms of personnel,” Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Even with all the recent layoffs, most tech companies are still much bigger than they were before the pandemic. Despite announcing 12,000 job cuts last week, Google owner Alphabet has hired more than 100,000 people since 2018. Amazon’s decision to lay off 18,000 people is only a fraction of its 1.5 million employees worldwide.

The only outlier is Twitter, which eliminated about half of the social media platform’s 7,500 employees after it was acquired by Tesla’s billionaire CEO Elon Musk. said the job cuts were necessary to secure the future of the loss-making platform.

Edited by: Uwe Hessler

