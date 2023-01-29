All of Us Are Dead remains Netflix’s most damning hit – Rolling Stone





Even before Hyosan High becomes ground zero for the global zombie epidemic in All of Us Are Dead, its teenagers are struggling to survive. Severe bullying, suicide threats, wealth inequality, and a suffocating pressure to succeed make Hyosan High – and Korean society – a kind of hell. “In some countries they are sadder when adults die than when children die. And in other countries, they are sadder when children die. What do you think our country is? asks a teenager We all died for a while between zombie attacks. Yeah, this show is grim – but, looking at the state of our world, why wouldn’t it be?

We’re All Dead is also very popular. A year after its debut, the Korean-language series sits at No. 11 on Netflix’s most-watched TV shows list. The global success of K-drama no doubt has something to do with the popularity of the zombie genre, but it also seems tied to its central theme: a society’s failure to protect its youth. As we approach the first anniversary of the series’ debut – a year of climate-related catastrophe, a pandemic that still kills thousands every day, mass shootings and a record year for police brutality in the United States, and a preventable tragedy in Korea that resulted in the deaths of over 150 young people – it’s clear that All of Us Are Dead has sadly reached new heights of thematic resonance for its global audience.

All of Us Are Dead opens with a rainy, neon-lit rooftop where teenage antagonist Yoon Gwi-nam (Yoo In-soo) and his pals slap, punch, and verbally threaten classmate Lee Jin-su (Lee Min-goo). This isn’t the first time they’ve tormented Jin-su; this latest bout of harassment is retaliation for a note Jin-su wrote, naming the others as his primary tormentors, before attempting suicide. Jin-su’s life hasn’t gotten any easier since surviving the suicide attempt. Local authorities failed to hold Gwi-nam and the others accountable in any way, and Jin-su’s father, science teacher Lee Byeong-chan (Kim Byung-chul), began to injecting his son with mutated mouse hormones in an attempt to make Jin-su physically stronger. Editor’s Choice

If you guessed that Lee Byeong-chan’s sketchy experiments lead to the creation of zombies, then you’d be right – and the backstory represents one of the series’ clearest departures from its source material. In the webtoon on which All of Us Are Dead is based, Jin-su mysteriously contracts the virus that turns him into a rabid, flesh-eating zombie while fishing. In the series, it is the result of a father’s desperate attempt to protect his son when the authorities fail to do so. “We live in a system of violence,” Byeong-chan says during one of his research vlogs. “A person like me cannot change the system. That’s why I decided to change my son. Byeong-chan isn’t a particularly likeable character, but Byeong-chan’s actions are as damning an indictment of the system as they are of him.

Many young Koreans feel that their country is an unnecessarily difficult and painful place to live. Although the East Asian country has the tenth largest economy in the world, its wealth and opportunities are unevenly distributed. In this social status quo, there is immense pressure on young people to pass standardized tests, get into top universities and get jobs in the country’s chaebols – companies like Samsung, Hyundai, SK Group and LG Group which are controlled by a family and which hold disproportionate power in society. Korea has the highest suicide rate of any developed country, with suicide being the number one cause of death among young people since 2007. In 2015, the satirical term “헬조선” or “Hell Joseon” became popular among young people, first in online communities, then in offline conversations and in the media. (Joseon was a dynasty that existed on the Korean Peninsula from 1392 until the Japanese occupation in 1910; as with other absolute monarchies, a small elite held power and nearly everyone lived in poverty.) in Joseon, young Koreans draw parallels between the dynasty’s socio-economic status quo and life in modern Korea.

Wealth inequality is a global issue, including in the United States, so it’s no surprise that Korean dramas like All of Us of Dead and Squid Game – stories that explicitly depict the pains of stress and trauma socio-economic – have struck a chord, especially given Hollywood’s parent disinterest in exploring issues of class. In January 2022, the same month that All of Us Are Dead debuted on Netflix, Oxfam released an “Inequality Kills” report, detailing the ways the pandemic has exacerbated wealth inequality and led to more inequality-related deaths. . In the first 20 months of the pandemic, the 10 richest men in the world more than doubled their fortunes, at the rate of $15,000 per second. Meanwhile, in the first two years of the pandemic, there were at least 21,000 inequality-related deaths every day. These numbers may be hard to understand (which is part of the problem), but most of us know what intentionally growing wealth inequality looks like around the world. And when we see a show like All of Us Are Dead or Squid Game portray those emotions in a focused and cathartic way, we respond to it.

These issues are complex and systemic, and sometimes horrific, preventable tragedies can expose these fissures. The 2014 Sewol ferry disaster – when 304 people died after a Korean ferry loaded with goods capsized and sank – was one such event in Korean society. One hundred and seventy-two people survived the disaster, including the captain and most of the crew, who evacuated the sinking ship themselves as orders were still being broadcast over the intercom for passengers to stay in their cabins. Many survivors managed to jump ship because they ignored these orders; the majority of those who died were students from the same high school on field trips, who followed orders to shelter in place. After the release of All of Us Are Dead, many Korean viewers noted the parallels between the fictional zombie disaster and the real-life Sewol ferry disaster, including college students recording farewell video messages to their parents and the use of yellow ribbons, which have become a symbol. of the Sewol ferry disaster after the tragedy. Both are examples of children who trusted adult-built systems to save them, and failed completely.

Yoon Chan-young as Lee Cheong-san, Park Ji-hu as Nam On-jo in “We’re All Dead.” Yang Hae-sung/Netflix

In the year since the initial release of All of Us Are Dead, the theme of a society failing its youth has only grown in resonance – in Korea, the United States and in the world. In October 2022, more than 150 people died in a crowd crush in Seoul’s Itaewon district. Of the known victims, the majority were between the ages of 20 and 30, although one middle school student and five high school students also died. The preventable disaster happened when more than 100,000 people visited the neighborhood for Halloween celebrations. Only 137 police officers were assigned to the district for the evening, and most were not ordered to deal with crowds, but rather to monitor crimes like sexual harassment, theft and drug use. Residents in the area began making emergency calls about the dangerous conditions several hours before the fatal crush of the crowd, but no adequate emergency response was forthcoming. Most of the victims died of crush asphyxiation or brain swelling caused by lack of oxygen; the pressure on their bodies was too much for them to breathe. Tendency

As an American watching All of Us Are Dead at the start of 2022, it was impossible not to think about the school shootings. The series features many scenes of terrified children barricading themselves in classrooms and running for their lives through school hallways. Presumably, this parallel was unintentional on the part of the webtoon’s creator or Netflix adaptation’s director, both of whom are Korean. Gun control laws in Korea are strict, making gun violence rare in the country. However, in the United States there were 648 mass shootings in 2022 (defined here as an incident in which more than four people are shot, excluding the shooter), with more than 6,000 children and adolescents injured or killed in shootouts. This statistic includes an incident in Uvalde, Texas, where an 18-year-old shot and killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. Despite emergency calls from children and adults inside the building, officers waited over an hour before entering.

At the end of the first season of All of Us Are Dead, a handful of teenagers managed to fight their way to safety in the quarantine zone without the help of the Korean military, who actively abandoned them in mid -rescue on the roof of the school when they get orders to leave the children behind. “I will never ask adults for anything again,” series protagonist Nam On-jo (Park Ji-hu) tells a soldier in the final episode, when he asks her for information. On-jo has lost her father, her best friend and most of her classmates. She is severely traumatized and has completely lost faith in adult institutions that have failed to protect her. On-jo may be a fictional character in the midst of a fictional zombie apocalypse, but she feels representative of a real-life generation of young people who, even when living in the world’s wealthiest countries, fail again and again. many different ways. If a society’s success can be measured by how well it protects its children, then we’re all dead is so much closer to reality than any zombie apocalypse should be.

